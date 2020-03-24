Meet Priyanshi Dharu And Her Sister – They Are Here To Make Your Home Glow And Smell Pretty!

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
A startup by two sisters to bring a breath of fresh air into your house! Joyous Beam Candles is all you need when you want your home to smell wonderful!
Joyous Beam Candles is a startup by two sisters where we design, manufacture and market organic, handmade candles. From scented candles to candles based on books and tv shows we try to make our candles more relatable to everyone.
Our homegrown brand takes pride in developing a recipe of candle that can be applied on the skin too. We aim to reach out to the maximum audience and share awareness around the benefits of aroma on mental wellbeing through our Candle Meditation Workshops. Our motto is simply to spread love through light and we have already begun our journey.
We come from a background where it is still believed that women are only a best fit to be a home maker. We do believe that this mentality in instilled in our elders for ages. While we can’t rebel against it, we can’t sit back and accept it either.
Planting a small seed of empowerment today will definitely grow into a full big tree someday. Joyous Beam Candles is that seed planted by two of us hoping to build a platform for women after us.
We learned that only when we listen carefully to what our clients have to say can we grow and innovate. From providing awareness around how to use candles to make everyday better to making it more relatable to our clients is what makes Joyous Beam stand apart. Our podcasts, blogs, YouTube channel are all just a medium to provide value and that is what our clients love about us.
