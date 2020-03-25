  1. Home > Newsmakers > While Airline Crews Are Being Ostracised, This Brave Lady Pilot Flew Indians Back Home From Rome

While Airline Crews Are Being Ostracised, This Brave Lady Pilot Flew Indians Back Home From Rome

Posted: March 25, 2020

At the time of crisis, some people are risking their lives for others. One example is Captain Swati Raval who airlifted 263 Indians from Rome to Delhi.

While the world is gripped by the fear of the coronavirus, there are certain people who aren’t shackled by the fear. So far, Italy is the most affect nation with as many as 5476 deaths recorded till date. But this scare didn’t stop the cabin crew and the pilots of Air India from flying Indian citizens from Rome back to India.

Captain Swati Raval, commander of the Air India Boeing 777 airlifted and brought home 263 Indians from Italy. Yes, this brave woman is a civil pilot and she went to a coronavirus hit country risking her own life.

All of this to get someone’s son, daughter, wife, husband, mother or father, brother or sister, back home. With this rescue mission, she has become India’s first female civil pilot to have undertaken a rescue mission.

A pilot, a mother and an inspiration

Captain Swati Raval has been flying for over 15 years. Initially, she wanted to be a fighter pilot. But back then women were not allowed in the Air Force to fly. Hence, she became a commercial pilot.

She is not just a pilot, she is also a mother. So risking her life for the greater good was what makes her mission even more significant. She was also the part of the Air India’s all-woman crew which flew Mumbai to New York in 2010.

Swati is a brave woman who has kept her duty at her utmost priority. And finally, she is gaining the right amount of applause and appreciation.

She deserves the appreciation she’s getting

From the general public to Prime Minister Modi Swati’s efforts were applauded by everyone.

Saluting the Brave-hearts

Doctors, airplane crews, soldiers and the police officers day and night are putting their best foot forward to help the general public. They are risking their lives and the lives of their family so that the country can be protected from this pandemic.

Despite this, they are facing discrimination when they return to their houses. Doctors, police professionals and airplane crew like Swati deserve appreciation, not discrimination. At this time, they are truly the heroes of humanity.

It’s time that we understand the entire world is going through this pandemic and we are all in this together. We shouldn’t forget the basic essence of sensitivity and humanity. And the best way to appreciate all the efforts is to stay home and stay safe to contain this virus.

We salute Swati Rawal for her bravery and essence of humanity. At this time of crisis, the least we can do is to give her and those like her the respect and appreciation that they deserve.

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Silence Is Not An Option A Woman Can Take

