My Visit To Hampi

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
When I heard the name Hampi from my friend who is from Karnataka, I had no idea what it is. That’s the first time I read about it. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northern part of Karnataka. Going through Google pictures and Wikipedia I got fully excited.
So, my friends and I planned a trip to the cluster of places around it. Basically we covered four places (Hampi , Badami, Aihole and Pattadikal) in three full days.
The entire visiting areas in Hampi is spread over 10 sq kms and at least have 90 plus places as attractions to see. No one can cover all the above given our limited time. So we referred the books of ASI and googled a lot and listed out must see places and sorted it out according to their locations so that we could cover the must see places without any loss of time.
The selection of these places by us are just based on blogs of people who have visited and information on many websites. Even though detailed information is available in plenty about all the places and its location , choosing the places and making an optimum itinerary out of them is a difficult task especially in the case of Hampi. So I thought of sharing of what we have done so that it may be of use for others.
Below is the itinerary along with some learnings:
Hospete is the place where we stayed. It is 10 km from Hampi. Its is the place which is connected to Railways and there is a Hubbali express reaching there by 7 am from Bangalore. There are good hotels to stay both near railway station as well as bus stand.
There are buses every 15 minutes from Hospete to Hampi by Karnataka Transport corporation. Tickets are very cheap and it is not that crowded also. But it takes little longer compared to Private vehicle. However the route is so green and full of vegetation. So if going in monsoon its definitely worth spending that time in bus.
The bus dropped us at Hampi bazaar. Actually the name bazaar because it used to be a bazaar during Vijayanagar period. As of now it’s just a bus stand with the typical tourist shopping items like souvenir, hats and toys. We have few options to roam around this area – Walk, bicycle and two wheeler on rent, Auto rickshaw and cab. Always we end up using combination of these.
First half day can be covered majorly by walk. The list goes like this.
Then walk back to bazaar area. Simple and very affordable food available in those make shift outlets.
After lunch we can hire an auto/cycle/two wheeler according our convenience.It will take approximately three hours to cover the list below. The more we bargain the better it is. Always keep it to your list. Because Auto drivers will show the places convenient to them. They have no idea of how much time available to us. The following are the places that must be covered in the order of their location from Hampi Bazaar.
Then come back to Hampi Bazaar. The last bus leaves at 6.30 pm to Hospete.
Again the bus drops at Hampi Bazaar. You can walk towards opposite side of Virupaksha temple.
On the way we had lunch at Green Restaurant at Kamalapura. It has beautiful ambience and a lot of varieties at very affordable price given the remote location. Actually there are many available. This was our choice and I would recommend also.
Then walk back to Hampi bazaar and reach Hospete.
Other places to see are:
Unlike Hampi, there is no need to do much research on Badami. Because all spots are at one place and everything is must seen.It takes three hours from Hospete to Badami and approximately three hours to cover the places.
This place doesn’t even take the efforts of Badami. All inside a compound wall. Ten plus temples of different types of architecture and a beautiful surrounding.
(Note : 1. Aihole we could not cover completely. So it is not fair to comment on it. But if started really early like reaching Badami at 8 am both Badami and Pattadikal can be covered in half day and Aihole in next half. Hampi , one side of river I have covered all the important places that can be covered in two days. If you have more time, there are much more to see. But for people who are not much into research level archaeology but interested and excited about history, this will do.)
Before concluding, reading the entire history of the place helps us to appreciate the places more. Also knowing the speciality of each monument and identifying the same there makes it fun as well as good learning experience.
Image via Pixabay
10 Safe Travel Destinations In India That I Recommend For An All-Woman Group
15 Top Indian Travel Bloggers Share Their Favourite Summer Destinations; Pick Yours!
Traveling Alone Anywhere In The World As A Woman Can Be Fun! Whether To Alaska Or Allahabad!
It’s Hard Moving From The Place We Call Home And Leaving Friends Behind, Isn’t It?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!