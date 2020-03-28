During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Now When I’ve Quarantined Myself, I’ve Freed My Thoughts…

Posted: March 28, 2020
Social isolation and being at home all the time, even if busy, can set you free, in unexpected ways…

I tried caging each thought crossing my mind,

Some were meaningless and others were poetic.

When tired chasing I set them free,

Then it seemed no more chaotic.

I tried chasing meaning to each,

Some were resolving some left me with no speech.

It took a while to realise I’m caged in my own view;

Suddenly I found the freedom in the lockdown.

I speculated penny gets me people,

now I have these but no one’s coming closer to me;

I always wore a mask,

now that can be seen.

I hugged with hatred deep inside

now it’s poisonous;

I shook my hand with no agreement,

now they agree it’s contiguous.

The business demanded my days and nights,

suddenly it can be functional with my distance;

I have many stocks now these are worth no currencies.

I thought exams would test my awareness, but I’m unaware how did I go to next level;

I often socialised but was lonely,

today isolated but not alone.

My time was precious for my family, now they have it in abundance;

Pocket full of pennies couldn’t buy me meals, so I cooked them all by my self.

Little leftover was thrown earlier, today I preserve them for tomorrow’s meals;

I have enough grants to buy medicine and groceries but they have no enough medication and groceries.

I liked it when my help cleaned the house and I paid her,

now she can’t afford to pay for it so I help myself;

Messy hands were not an issue, now it’s a slogan every where to keep them clean.

My holidays were travel bound and today I can’t afford to go out;

I discriminated between well and unwell,

now no one knows who’s ill and who’s well.

Mysteriously I sneaked into mother earth,

she’s conspiring to take it all back;

As I slowly set the thoughts free,

I realise I did bit too much to survive.

Now I quarantined myself and freed my thoughts.

Image source: shutterstock

