Now When I’ve Quarantined Myself, I’ve Freed My Thoughts…

Social isolation and being at home all the time, even if busy, can set you free, in unexpected ways…
I tried caging each thought crossing my mind,
Some were meaningless and others were poetic.
When tired chasing I set them free,
Then it seemed no more chaotic.
I tried chasing meaning to each,
Some were resolving some left me with no speech.
It took a while to realise I’m caged in my own view;
Suddenly I found the freedom in the lockdown.
I speculated penny gets me people,
now I have these but no one’s coming closer to me;
I always wore a mask,
now that can be seen.
I hugged with hatred deep inside
now it’s poisonous;
I shook my hand with no agreement,
now they agree it’s contiguous.
The business demanded my days and nights,
suddenly it can be functional with my distance;
I have many stocks now these are worth no currencies.
I thought exams would test my awareness, but I’m unaware how did I go to next level;
I often socialised but was lonely,
today isolated but not alone.
My time was precious for my family, now they have it in abundance;
Pocket full of pennies couldn’t buy me meals, so I cooked them all by my self.
Little leftover was thrown earlier, today I preserve them for tomorrow’s meals;
I have enough grants to buy medicine and groceries but they have no enough medication and groceries.
I liked it when my help cleaned the house and I paid her,
now she can’t afford to pay for it so I help myself;
Messy hands were not an issue, now it’s a slogan every where to keep them clean.
My holidays were travel bound and today I can’t afford to go out;
I discriminated between well and unwell,
now no one knows who’s ill and who’s well.
Mysteriously I sneaked into mother earth,
she’s conspiring to take it all back;
As I slowly set the thoughts free,
I realise I did bit too much to survive.
Now I quarantined myself and freed my thoughts.
Image source: shutterstock
