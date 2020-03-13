  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Go.. Fly My Child!

Go.. Fly My Child!

Posted: March 14, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

“I am scared”, said the little kid.
“What are you scared of?”, asked the dad.

The little one sighed,”I have no idea of what the world out there is like. I really don’t have a clue, and that’s what scares me. “

“I agree, no one will ever have a clue of what’s going to happen next.”, smiled the Dad.

“Really?!! That’s all you have to say about it? No pep talk or anything that can make me feel better ?!!” , the little one looked at his dad in disbelief.

“That, my son, is the ultimate truth of life. No one has a clue of what the future holds. The only thing you can do is choose how you look at it. Each moment, you can either be excited of what’s going to happen next, or succumb to your fears and live in misery…none of which is the real truth. The world is going to a heaven or a hell depending on what you expect it to be. The rest that unfolds , is simply a story that you get to witness and take part in…”

The little one finally understood.
And with that, it spread it’s wings and took the first flight !

The little bird finally flew from its nest …into the unknown .

You may not know where you are going,
but as long as you spread your wings,
the winds will carry you …

Sheeba Nair

Sheeba is a learner who is curious about everything life has to offer. A software

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Letter To My Beloved Daughter (Part 5)

Why Indian Dads Can Be The Funniest, Weirdest, But The Best Of Them All!

Daddy’s Girl Grows Up

Daddy Cool: An interview with Stay At Home Dad Sidharth Balachandran

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

ghar ki murgi
From Its Trailer, ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ Sounds Like The Story Of Every Homemaker Taken For Granted
A Newly Married Woman’s Guide On How To Make Your Husband Fall In Love With You In 3 Weeks Flat!
manipulative women
If You’re Called A Manipulative Woman, You’re Probably A Victim Of Patriarchy Just Trying To Live A Life
period leaves petition
Tharoor’s Tweet On Menstrual Leave For Women Has Started A Critical Debate

Best Loved Stories

bromance

Break-Up Of Bromance – The Latest Fault Of The Indian Wife

Ex-PM Vajpayee Cremated By Daughter, An Inspiration For Women Everywhere

Gas Lighting: A Feminist’s Perspective

A Letter From The Other Woman To The Man Who Will Never Be Hers [#ShortStory]

Great Expectations : You Should Have Been A Son!