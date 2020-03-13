  1. Home > Books > Book Review: Against The Wind, A Life’s Journey By Rajni Kumar

Book Review: Against The Wind, A Life’s Journey By Rajni Kumar

Posted: March 13, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

Rajni Kumar is a name and face many of those in the field of education are familiar with. As founder principal of Springdales School, she has touched the life of thousands of members of the Springdalian Family, me included. Her memoirs as penned down by her at the age of 96 has many revelations and is a reminder of how one woman and the strength of her convictions has phenomenal power.

Her journey and future tryst with India began as a young woman, Nancy Joyce Margaret Jones, who falls in love with an Indian student studying in the United Kingdom. The determination shown by her in travelling alone to India to join her fiancé, who was ailing in a sanatorium in Punjab, is a trait that will continue in all that she undertakes in her life. Never one to look back and question herself, she embarks on a journey of love as well as personal growth. At no point does she come across as a victim of self doubt. Her adaptation of Indian culture and identity without it having been required of her speaks much about her love for the country, its people and, of course, her future husband.

Her accidental entry into the field of education, and achieving great success in the same, is the consequence of following her heart and a, lot of hard work. On a personal front, she speaks about living through the partition of India, resettlement in Delhi and losing a child, grieving and emerging from this loss with an amazing sensitivity and lack of bitterness. Whenever faced with difficult circumstances, in her personal or professional life, she has always taken the path less travelled and stood by her principles, even if it meant standing alone. A living example that tough times don’t last, tough women do! She has received much recognition and many awards, including the Tagore Award and the Padma Shri in 2011. She has been nominated as one of the women in the unique collective ‘1000 Women for the Nobel Peace Prize 2005’ and her contributions have been recognized by Universities in United Kingdom as well as Government of South Africa. She continues with her commitment to educational and national causes pertaining to women and children as the Chairperson of Springdales Education Society.

Truly a gem of a lady, a warm human being, and a beacon in the field of education, Rajni Kumar is someone from who we can all learn a lot from.

The image is the cover of the book

shalini mullick

Shalini grows through her roles as mother and a doctor. She believes that both the

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

badass women

14 Badass Women Who Say, “The Question Isn’t Who’s Going To Let Me, But Who’s Going To Stop Me”

“From A Cancer-afflicted Widow, I Was A Bestselling Author!” Neelam Kumar On Her Inspiring Journey

20 Contemporary Indian Women Writers On Twitter That You Should Follow

army kids

How’s The Josh! 7 Badass Women Achievers Who Grew Up As Defence Kids Are Slaying It!

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

ghar ki murgi
From Its Trailer, ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ Sounds Like The Story Of Every Homemaker Taken For Granted
PV Sindhu’s Dad Cooks And Asks Why Only Women Must Cook In This IWD2020 Ad; Wins Hearts
A Newly Married Woman’s Guide On How To Make Your Husband Fall In Love With You In 3 Weeks Flat!
manipulative women
If You’re Called A Manipulative Woman, You’re Probably A Victim Of Patriarchy Just Trying To Live A Life

Best Loved Stories

Why I Feel It Is OK To Cry In Front Of My Daughter

Teaching boys no means no

When A No Is A Yes

Will Indian In-laws Stop Poking Their Noses In Things That Do Not Concern Them?

rape scene

Can We Stop The Rape Scenes That Serve Nothing More Than Voyeuristic Pleasure To Moviegoers?

Inspiring Woman Of The Day