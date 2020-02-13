The Many Facets Of Me

Are you a working woman? Share your voice to drive the position of women at work in India. Participate in sharing your experience and expectations.
I am the cool breeze,
A whiff of fresh air,
Nature’s pure embodiment,
A disciple’s prayer.
I am the fleeting cloud
Across the blue sky,
The angelic newborn’s
Wail and shrill cry.
At times I do fret
And so much worry,
Do all the chores
In a great hurry.
Other times to God
I happily surrender,
Receive his magic
And miraculous wonder.
At times I am child-like
And sometimes so mature,
A reservoir of peace and calm,
So much I stoically endure.
At times, I’m sad, morose,
Other times, happy, carefree,
Sometimes I like being alone,
Another time in conpany.
Occasionally, I gorge on puchkas,
Unhealthiest to be seen,
At times, relish salads, nuts,
Seeds and healthy green.
I write long, mystical
And nostalgic verse,
Other times it’s short,
Concise and terse.
I am not just five feet
With a built so small,
In reality I am a
Pure and powerful soul.
I am loving, so caring
And the best friend,
With everyone else,
I do easily blend.
All these days, my writing
Acumen lay in slumber,
Now it awakens deeply with
A new frenzied fervour.
No more bondages, doubts,
I throw away the fears,
In the fire that rages within
And a barrage of tears.
Being downtrodden, subdued,
Giving away my power,
All my dreams and visions
With ease to another.
Tears of frustration, anger
Flowing from my eyes,
All the fears I held tightly
Was courage in disguise.
Why should I let destiny
Be my sole destination?
By living scared, low
And in procrastination.
NOW
A ball of erupting fire,
Raging, seething within,
When I see injustice to
My dear dear sistren.
At last, I found myself
As true as can be,
Reading about other women,
Emerged the real me.
I have awakened to
My full potential,
Still trying to arouse
Many a slumbering soul.
This sums it all, my
Persona come and see,
In totality this is me,
So many facets of me!
Image via Pixabay
Dear Mom: A Letter To A Mom From Her Toddler
I’m A Woman – Unapologetically So! [#Poetry]
What I Finally Understood This Durga Puja In My 30s; To Love, And To Let Go When It Is Time
Mum Story
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!