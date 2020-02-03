Indian Women Can Finally Choose To Abort Foetuses Till The 24th Week – Who All Does It Help?

The recently announced Medical Termination Pregnancy Act allows women to abort the foetus up till 24 weeks. Here is what it means for anyone opting for it.

It was recently reported that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act is all set to be amended to allow abortion limit up to 24 weeks instead of the earlier 20 weeks. The Act received a cabinet nod for the same.

This is a great relief for the women who were unable to benefit from this right earlier. It is especially beneficial for women were victims of sexual violence, rape or the ones carrying abnormal foetuses.

There have been giant strides in technology that may have helped the last category of women. At the same time, it was unnecessarily disadvantageous to them too. Earlier, they couldn’t exercise the choice to carry the foetus with the abnormality or terminate it.

Right to abortion is a basic right

The right to abortion is a fundamental human right for a woman. There is a variation across the world in terms of the freedom and the restrictions about the right to abortion. This, however, doesn’t change the fact that it is an important choice that a woman needs to have in order to determine the future of the foetus she is carrying.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act was passed in India in 1971 with an aim to improve maternal health by stopping unsafe abortions. It thus legalised the abortion procedure under certain conditions and circumstances. One of those was giving a restrictive abortion choice to women.

The Act mandated the right to terminate pregnancy upto 20 weeks. However, approval of a second doctor was mandatory if the abortion involved a foetus beyond 12 weeks. The Act also gave legal protection to medical practitioners from penal provisions which abortion attracted under Indian Penal Code under section 315 to 316.

What the earlier Act stated

It laid down higher medical qualifications, training for the doctor conducting the procedure on foetus beyond 12 weeks upto 20 weeks of pregnancy. And also prescribed the place where such terminations have to be conducted. It provided for the maintenance of records of terminations of pregnancy thus conducted.

The Act was amended in 2002 followed by amendment of rules in 2003. This decentralised the site registration from state to district level. And placed strict penalties for conducting termination of pregnancy at unregistered and unregulated sites. This enabled a larger number of women to exercise their right to safe abortion at safe sites. Only a Registered Medical Practitioner could conduct such termination and that too at registered and regulated sites.

However the new amendment is going to prolong the availability of this option beyond 20 weeks to 24 weeks. Late abortions are abortions that may be required in some cases owing to the condition of the foetus. It might not be medically viable to carry on a foetus with manifested abnormalities. The carrying woman must have a choice to decide whether to carry on or to terminate the pregnancy.

How does the new Act help women?

With the gigantic advancements in technology one comes to know about the foetus as it develops in the womb according to gestational growth benchmarks. Often it may be a case that a foetus with debilitating abnormalities may perhaps be a un-affordable liability for a woman than a cause of joy. And in these very stressful circumstances she must have a right to choose if she wants to give birth or terminate the pregnancy albeit a little late.

Statistically while a maximum number of abortions are conducted pre-20 weeks, having a choice post 20 weeks may be a matter of great relief to a certain woman. Some categories of pregnancy suffer from major birth defects which are often incurable or no medical treatment is available to assail these. And in most cases the symptoms are manifested only post 21st week.

An amniocentesis- a procedure to diagnose chromosomal abnormalities is conducted usually between 16–22 weeks. Thus, most women may receive the actual outcome beyond the 20 weeks period regarding fatal foetal abnormalities.

The doctors conduct an ultrasound to diagnose the abnormalities in organs or the body of the foetus post 20 weeks. This is the period when the actual abnormalities may be visible only beyond that period (the gestational development of the foetus.) With 3D ultrasound technology, these conditions may be detected in a more accurate and pronounced form as the foetus comes of age.

Why it is a step in the right direction?

I have personally gone through this stressful situation as the single umbilical artery cord of my foetus was indicated only in the 21st week. Whether it was medical negligence or a medical oversight, it was tough carrying on till the actual birth of the child from then.

The foetuses with single umbilical artery are often associated with the risks of birth defects or congenital deformities. In my case, since it was indicated only in the 21st week, the doctor actually suggested that I don’t even go for amniocentesis test. This was done since I didn’t have a choice to abort beyond 20 weeks and under those circumstances it was advisable to only stay positive and pray.

While technology was advanced enough to indicate the associated risks, the legal provision imposed a restriction on my choice as a woman carrying a foetus with potential abnormalities.

We finally have a choice!

This news is a great heart warmer for a women like me who, now, may have a choice. One might eventually be carrying forward the pregnancy in view of the advanced medical tech and innovation. But having a choice might also mean a stress free happy pregnancy and women empowerment in real terms.

The opponents may counter this and say that it will open a plethora of choice for people who indulge in sex determined termination of pregnancy. Well, as always one couldn’t throw the baby with the bath water!

Picture credits: Pexels