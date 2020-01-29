The Big Trip To New Zealand – Land of the Long White Cloud.

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
We went to both parts of NZ – the North Island and South Island and believe me, 16 days is just not enough for both islands. Here is a peek into NewZealand that we explored.
6 destinations
7 lakes
16 days
1893 photos
and
2000 km the trip of a lifetim, New Zealand
New Zealand brings to life the quote – “The journey is as beautiful as the destination”
Here is a peek into NewZealand that we explored –
Out first stop was Auckland..a beautiful harbour city. You can spend your time walking around or lounging either out in the open or in the harbour facing restaurants. There are museums, great restaurants and lovely beaches nearby.
We then went to Rotorua…It is our favourite place with the Whakarewarewa (I love that name!!) forests and the hot mud pools. We went on some trails and saw a few of the famous LOTR filming locations. We learnt a bit about the Maori culture and had fun on the gondola and luge rides.
We took a flight to the South Island and then went to Te Anau and Milford Sound. Milford Sound, known as the eighth wonder of the world has jaw-dropping peaks and waterfalls. Even the journey to Milford Sound is beautiful with gorgeous views and mountains.
The next stop was Lake Tekapo, a peaceful town with a population under 500. But it is packed with tourists who mainly come for stargazing as Tekapo is the place with the least light pollution and you can see the sky in its full glory.
Queenstown was the next stop – the perfect tourist spot. It has to be on everyone’s travel list. It has mountains for trails in summer and skiing in the winter, a pristine lake, all the adventure sports that you can think of, a great nightlife, great food options, and a sunset to die for. We did some adventure sports, ate at the famous Fergburger (because as a tourist..you have to do it), some shopping to take advantage of the Boxing Day sale, and had picnic lunches at the parks around Lake Wakatipu. There are great destinations nearby too like Glenorchy and Wanaka.
We made a stop at Wanaka to see the famous ‘lone tree of Lake Wanaka’ and the mind-boggling Puzzling World. We also visited Arrowtown, a historic gold rush town.
Our last pit stop was Glenorchy..another quaint, beautiful town with some lovely trails, LOTR shooting locations and of course another amazing lake.
It is a beautiful country. The more photographs we took, the lesser we felt we were capturing the beauty around. New Zealand is a true bucket-list destination with lakes, glaciers, adventure sports, beaches, hikes and vineyards. It has something for everyone.
Image credits – NewZealand Tourism
