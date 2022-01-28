Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Power Huddle For Women In Consulting

Digital Commerce Tomorrow- Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel

The world of Digital Commerce is dynamic, and expanding to touch the consumer in an omniscient, omnichannel manner. Women in this sector are only poised to grow as this space evolves!

If you are an ambitious and highly-driven woman in the world of Digital Commerce, be part of an exclusive roundtable for women in this industry. Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel  is being hosted by Women’s Web in association with Accenture. 

This could be an opportunity to connect with fast-rising peers, discuss industry trends such as the evolution of immersive commerce, how culture drives such innovation, and how you can build your own brand stronger in this dynamic industry. We will be publishing an industry specific whitepaper based on the learnings and discussions from this roundtable.

This roundtable is an invite-only gathering for select fast-rising women in the digital commerce & e-commerce sectors, so do request an invite!

Date and Time

18th February 2022

9 am to 11 am

Attendance by invite only.

Request an Invite

<iframe src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2EwB9U04SzQ5RZkOlKoLzvnutfICLDLu4Oc6v93p47oeLEA/viewform?embedded=true" width="640" height="1671" frameborder="0" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0">Loading…</iframe>

