Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Women's History
May 3, 2022

The History Of Women Veterinarians In India

Do you know who the first women veterinarians in India were? Let us dig into history and find out.

Dr. Smruti Smita Mohapatra Samal
Tags:

This year, our nation celebrates the 73rd Republic day. Mother India continues to bask in the glory of the 75th Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

It is heartening to see the women in India emerge as champions in every sphere of life, including leadership, political participation, and every other thing that society had never imagined.

Amidst all these, India loses its first lady veterinarian, Dr Sakkubhai Ramachandran, at Eluru, Vijayawada, who carved a unique path for women across the country.

She chose to be in such an unconventional career of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry today.

Dr Sakkubhai Ramachandran was the first woman veterinarian of India

In India, Madras Veterinary College at Vepery in Chennai opened its first portal for admission to girls for the Bachelor of Veterinary Science course in 1948.

Dr Sakkubhai Ramachandran was the first woman veterinarian of India, graduated in 1952 and later assumed multiple significant posts and retired as a Scientist from IVRI, Bangalore,1971.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

While the first woman veterinarians – Dr P. Sakku Bai and Dr N. Kalyani, passed out in 1952 from the Madras Veterinary College, Dr Pushpa Ranaparkhe graduated in veterinary sciences in 1962.

While talking about her student years in 2005, she mentioned that only a few girls would opt for veterinary sciences. However, presently, girls outnumber the boys on the merit list.

Today, there are limitless opportunities for female veterinarians

So far, there was no national association of lady veterinarians, but she initiated the move. Today, the opportunities for women veterinarians are limitless. Unfortunately, earlier, women veterinarians in India didn’t have several windows of opportunities.

Due to their commitments to their families, a majority of the women veterinarians worked in the field serving the livestock in rural areas. Hence, no effort was made to make the women veterinarians.

Women could play a vital role, interact with each other and share their experiences. But, domestic chores and dairy work was mainly done by women only in rural India.

Thus Dr Ranaparkhe established the All-India Association of Lady Veterinarians (AILV) and set up local chapters in all the states.

These women are the first of everything

Dr Pragati Panda, the former Professor in the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar, was the first lady veterinarian of Odisha.

Dr Amrita Patel, the former Chairman of National Dairy Development Board and Bombay Veterinary College alumna is the first woman veterinarian in the progressive state of Gujarat.

The first-ever woman who graduated from Bangalore Veterinary College was Dr Prema, who worked for the Animal Husbandry department and retired as Assistant Director during the 1980s.

We have thousands of female veterniarians

Over these years, many stalwart lady veterinarians have carved a professional niche in India and abroad. It has created awareness and paved a way for young girls.

There has been a tremendous rise in the girls preferring this noble profession. It is estimated that thousands of lady veterinarians registered with different State Veterinary Councils and Veterinary Council of India.

Dr P. P. Nilufer became the first lady veterinarian from the tropical union territory of Lakshadweep and took charge as the first woman veterinary surgeon in Kavaratti in Lakshadweep in 2017.

The first Annual Convention Shakti – Lady Vet Wing of Indian Veterinary Association was organized successfully at Bhopal on 13-14th November 2021. The convention saw the congregation of women veterinarians from every nook and cranny of the country.

This annual convention served as a suitable platform to discuss and resolve various issues and challenges faced by lady veterinarians across India.

Dr Sosamma Iype, former Professor of Animal Genetics and Breeding at Kerala Agriculture University, known as “Vechur’s Amma,” was conferred with the Padma Shree award.

She got the award for the conservation of the indigenous breeds of Vechur cow, Kasargod and Cheruvally cattle, and Attappady goats from the brink of extinction.

Let those firsts never be the last

Now, the official marriage age of women has increased to 21, and there is the induction of women in the National Defence Academy.

Moreover, there was the finalization of recruitment of female veterinarians in the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC). It happened with the Indian Army as officers and a grant of maternity leave once in the entire duration of studies. Women students get up to 240 days by the UGC.

These causes inspire every aspiring and persistent woman that plans higher studies and balances her life meticulously despite all odds, uncertainties and challenges.

As we remember and pay our deepest gratitude to the first woman veterinarian in India – Dr P. Sakku Bai, that left us for heavenly abode, we must continue to support each other and succeed professionally and personally.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Dr. Smruti Smita Mohapatra Samal

Veterinarian. Researcher. Science Writer. read more...

3 Posts | 3,264 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
April 30, 2022

Newly Released Heropanti 2 & Upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Will Possibly Rival Each Other For This Crazy Reason!

Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains.

Upasana Dandona

After trying very hard to avoid the trailer of Heropanti 2 (2022), I finally ended up watching it because of how good Bollywood is at marketing and promoting male-centric films.

It broke my heart to see that despite the criticism that Indian films have been receiving for treating women like mere beautifying props, Heropanti 2 does the exact same thing in a boastfully shameless manner. In fact, it goes a step further and creates a melodramatic and senseless caricature for a woman out of Tara Sutaria.

Sutaria’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Tiger Shroff’s character in the trailer. She has only two dialogues, “Love and Sex could’ve happened between us, but you ran away,” and “When I had asked you to pull your pants down, you were acting shy (‘Pakeezah’) and when she asked for the same, you suddenly became ‘Dirty Picture’.”

Read Full Article
Fitness & Wellness
May 1, 2022

The Real Reason Women Neglect Regular Gynaec Check-ups Crucial In Early Detection Of Diseases!

A woman's body is important only for sex or for producing a baby. She is well cared for during her pregnancy. But after that? Her ‘womanly’ issues are ignored. If she chooses to disclose them, she faces huge opposition.

S Sen

Every year, ever since I turned forty, I undergo a few routine tests. A chunk of them is gynaecological tests. Pap smear, USG. Transvaginal Screening, etc.  I have a specific clinic where I get these done.  This year, I thought of trying a newly opened branch of a reputed chain of clinics. On reaching there, I billed the details and sat awaiting my turn.

My serial number was three, but to my utter surprise, the next in line was summoned. Imagine waiting for the test with a bladder waiting to burst?

I asked the supervising nurse, ‘Mera number kab ayega? I thought my serial no is 3 and you have sent in 4?’

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues