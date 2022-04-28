Why New Age Couples Are Delaying Parenthood

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Nowadays, couples are deciding to delay parenthood. This new trend is being supported and criticized by many.
In modern society, couples may decide to delay their parenthood; perhaps they are giving more priority to some other life goals, and perhaps they may want more time to prepare for the new responsibility. This new trend among today’s newlyweds has grabbed the attention of many, who are sometimes supportive of it, but more often criticising what should be private decisions of the couple themselves.
With inflation biting bitterly people from every walk of life, the couples of the 21st century may prioritise their careers above their parenthood. Firstly, it is very difficult to take responsibility for a child at a time when married people are building their careers. Higher price for groceries, higher price for better education, and higher cost of living becomes the primary reason that more and more individuals are choosing to be wealthier and more prosperous before planning to have their children. Second, the labour market is also at its boom. Accomplished and reliable nannies are dear and can be availed by wealthier families more easily as compared to the individuals who have just turned a new leaf in their careers. Of course, in current times it becomes unnecessary to mention that both the spouses are career-oriented and take decisions pertaining to family planning mutually.
It is so last century that women were considered only to be a part of the home and taking care of the children and family. Well, it is at least not the case for city dwellers anymore. When women of rural areas and small towns are still fighting for their rights to have a toilet at home and rest at noon, the women in city areas have been making audacious decisions like disagreeing about having children too early and focusing on professional goals.
Democracy has given women the right to freedom since its inception in India, however, it is only now that they are seen in practice, that women now have intrepidity to take their decisions independently, consider their career goals more seriously and also men adhere to their decisions without animosity, in fact sometimes cheering them. The women who choose to give more priority to their careers are however not doing so without rebuke or sarcasm. The society of few orthodox members always makes it difficult for career-oriented women, even though the whole family cherishes the money that she might be bringing in. Rather than falling for the perpetual blame game with a foul-mouthed family member, it is most suited to turn a deaf ear and sprint to the road of success with determination. These gen Y adult women are more progressive, interdependent and seeking growth in a planned fashion.
The children born to more prosperous parents tend to have better educational opportunities and can contribute more to society. Hence, the gen Y couples tend to have children at an age when they have been wealthier and more accomplished in their professions. Once the wealth is accumulated it becomes easier for parents to choose the best school for kids, a tranquil vacation spot to relax and while in convalescence, these extra expenses do not make them weary. The children also have an option to choose from various activities from sports to karate or dance where they want to excel. The expensive option of enrolling on activity only to find that it is not the passion of a child lies with wealthier parents only. Children can go through various activities before knuckling down to one that is their true passion.
Inflation makes sure that all the members are working and earning enough to meet their ends. It is also seen that when couples have children at the start of their career, they are tormented right from the high gynaecologist’s fees to high school fees causing distress and anxiety not only in the family but also affects their career. Every couple desire to have their children study in the best schools. Many a time, people take school loans to give their children a better education. Of course, there are schools available that have nominal fees but their teaching is also not up to the required standard. In the modern age couples also always have to have the best for their kids, and the best always has a high price tag attached to it. Hence inflation and audaciously high charging schools may also lead to a decision of having kids only after couples settle in their professional careers.
Superstitions that a healthy baby can’t be born to a woman after a certain age don’t have a role to play in the advancement of the medical sciences when today we have in vitro fertilisation, egg freezing, foetus freezing or surrogacy. How many kinds of childbirth facilities have been developed if one simply has drawbacks in reproduction? Whether an aspired father’s sperm count is low due to maybe smoking habits or any other additive or naturally occurring hormonal changes, or if the woman is producing fewer eggs or in any case, if the couples aren’t able to reproduce at their desired time they can go for IVF or surrogacy and fulfil their desire. The educated and visionary parents also plan out their parenthood with egg freezing or embryo freezing to avoid any complications in the future.
Egg freezing is when a woman who already had planned to have her kids undergoes medical treatment for a few days and then during her ovulation, her eggs are extracted and frozen with the medical facility. As the success rate of egg freezing is low as compared to embryo freezing, it becomes a better option. During the research, it is found that for patients 35 or younger, there is a 60% pregnancy rate per embryo transfer, whereas women over the age of 40 have a 20% pregnancy rate per embryo transfer. These facilities bolster the confidence of the newly-wed couple to plan their parenthood at an age when they feel ready to take the responsibility of a child.
Few health issues, however, may occur in females conceiving at a later age. Miscarriages, high blood pressure, and gestational diabetes are a small number of the health issues that an old mother may suffer from, while there are chances that they may give birth to a child with chromosomal defects.
The wedded pair may opt for establishing their professional proficiency before devoting their time to child nurturing. To conclude, there are advantages to having children at a later stage of life although a few limitations are attached.
He would hug her in front of her parents saying "she is my daughter." He tried to be very friendly with Neerja, would come to her room to chat with her and try and hug her, kiss her unnecessarily, and touch her inappropriately.
Trigger Warning: This deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
I still remember that morning vividly when my dear friend Neerja called up begging me to come home and spend the afternoon with her.
This was about 35 years ago.
What is glorious about Rekha’s story is the triumph of a woman who lives her life on her terms, in an industry that is so fiercely male dominated.
Rekha’s story is so extraordinary, that it fits in perfectly in Kiran Manral’s new book RISING: 30 Women Who Changed India.
Hers has been a life that fairy tales are made of, of the ugly duckling morphing into a gorgeous swan. From her debut as a child actress to her current status as the mysterious, reclusive prima donna of the Hindi film world, Rekha has indeed come a long way.
She was named Bhanurekha Ganesan. When she entered the Hindi film industry, her name Bhanurekha got shortened to simply Rekha. She was born on 10 October 1954; she was the daughter of the Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and the noted actress Pushpavalli, born out of wedlock.
The traditional institution of marriage has changed as people become more aware of equality between spouses and the unfairness of old practices.
Western influence, changing mind-sets, and greater exposure are re-defining marriages of today. I call it Marriage 2.0, a new version. with some of the below features –
Globalization, openness and acceptability of other cultures have brought people much closer and open to the idea of marrying people with similar eco-socio background irrespective of caste and culture. This has also expanded the gene pool and given birth to a more exposed race taking the best of multiple worlds.
Motherhood is an enriching phase of a woman's life. But one shouldn't be forced into it. It's important to be well-informed before motherhood arrives.
The Indian society has always interlinked two phases of life – marriage and motherhood. There is no denying that in most communities in India, bringing forth children is still considered the main aim of marriage. Once married, the obvious question any woman can expect is, “When can we expect some good news?”, whether she has been married for a month or several years.
I speak from experience; even people I’d met for the first time ever asked me this question with no hesitation whatsoever, even before my first wedding anniversary. It is not just the bride, but also her in-laws and parents aren’t spared from questions and advice regarding the couple’s family plans. A woman who decides to wait before becoming pregnant usually is told why she shouldn’t delay pregnancy or that she should consult a doctor, just to make sure there’s nothing wrong. Societal pressure can be so compelling, that many women consider conceiving before they are actually ready for motherhood, as they are fed up of answering this very personal question. Nobody likes to be judged for not supplying the intended good news.
Nobody likes to be judged for not supplying the intended good news.
