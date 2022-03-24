The Girl Without A Dupatta

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I remember Smitha, her confidence, her self-love, and her don’t care attitude. If I hadn't been so worried about what my friends would think, she and I might have made great friends.
“How can she roam around without a dupatta? All the boys were staring at her!” my friend Rani said with disgust in her voice.
“Who?” I asked
“Arre that new girl Smitha, who has come from Mumbai. She was wearing a churidar but no dupatta. These city girls are like that only.”
This was in intermediate college. I was 17 then. Smitha had just moved to our small town from Mumbai on account of her father’s job and had joined our college. She was a bubbly, extroverted girl who instantly made friends with everyone and participated in almost all extracurricular activities. Our college had a strict dress code, no jeans or skirts allowed, and we must wear only Churidars.
Smitha wore the churidar sans the dupatta. This was enough for us to relegate her to the spoiled city girl category. She became the butt of our jokes and gossip sessions. I too participated in them. We were a bunch of teenage girls with a holier-than-thou attitude. I am not proud of what I did, but the years of patriarchal upbringing had a huge impact on our thinking.
Even though my parents are open-minded and let me wear whatever I wanted, I was influenced by my friends, and I started thinking like them. The fact that they all were my hostel mates, and I was spending 24/7 with them did not help. I wanted to fit in, so I didn’t say anything and joined them in making fun of the new girl. I had once overheard Smitha telling a friend of hers that she hates wearing a dupatta as she feels it to be too constricting and she doesn’t care what anybody thinks. At that moment I felt a glimmer of respect for her that she chose her freedom over others’ opinions.
We once got a lecture from our math professor on how to wear a dupatta and look and behave like a lady. She was in her early 40s and now when I think about her, she reminds me of the character Angela from The Office, a tightly wound and judgmental lady. That day she entered the class and asked all the boys to leave for 15 mins. She then went on to show us how to properly pin our dupatta (so our breasts are not visible), how to sit, how to act so as not to ‘provoke’ the boys etc.
The sad part of it all was that many girls took her seriously and started dressing that way. Talk about brainwashing! All of this was in the early 2000s. But Smitha was unaffected. She continued dressing the way she wanted and somehow, I started feeling a kinship towards her. Of course, I did not tell my friends that I had suddenly developed a soft corner for her in the fear of becoming an outcast.
After finishing intermediate, we all went our separate ways. I don’t remember most of my so-called friends, but time and again I remember Smitha, her confidence, her self-love, and her don’t care attitude. If I had not been so worried about what my friends would think, Smitha and I might have made great friends. Teenage is such a vulnerable stage in your life and more than anything, you just want to blend in with the crowd and I was doing just that.
I gave birth almost 2 years ago and I have gained a considerable amount of weight since then. No matter what I wore, I found faults in all of them, either my arms looked fat or my abdomen or my thighs bulged, etc.
One day I was getting ready to go out and my daughter had just turned 18 months. She was observing me apply eyeliner, and she asked me to apply it to her as well. So, I just closed the cap and pretended to apply it to her eye. She went crazy with excitement and had this huge toothy grin and started looking at herself in the mirror with so much admiration that it just warmed my heart.
At that moment, it hit me that I have a daughter now. I have this huge responsibility to instill body confidence in her. I just cannot let my insecurities about my body influence her.
If I want her to grow up into a confident young lady then I had to lead by example. If I constantly talk about faults in my body, then she would do the same in the future about her body. Instead of being disappointed in my body, I should learn to celebrate it and take care of it. My daughter might grow up and become another Smitha, a girl who stands out from the crowd and is made fun of or gossiped about. But I don’t want her to get deterred by other people’s opinions, and to continue doing what makes her feel happy and be true to herself.
Offended by such a lame accusation, she replied angrily. The result is, she is scolded for being rude and disrespecting elders!
A scene in the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar where the protagonist Meenakshi comes out from her room in a pistachio saree, looking ravishing!
Her FIL’s sister came to their house to celebrate the auspicious festival at Madurai Temple. Cut to the following dialogue sequence that caught my attention.
FIL to Meenakshi: “Teach your friend. He is very arrogant, doesn’t know how to speak with elders.”
In India, unpaid labour like housework, child care and elderly care is seen as the sole responsibility of the women, after which they have no time or energy to engage in paid work.
A couple of years back, when I reached office after attending an International Women’s Day event, my team surprised me with a huge bouquet of baby pink roses and a beautiful handmade card inscribed with thoughtful messages. I was thrilled- who wouldn’t be to receive such a token of affection from their team.
But after the mandatory photographs were taken, and I sat back with my coffee, the subtle scent of the roses almost seemed to mock me.
Yes, I was leading an entire region. But was the fact that I was the only woman in the regional office really a matter of pride? At the entry level, nearly a third of the staff was female; why then were we so poorly represented at the managerial level?
Mumbai has long been a 'safe' city, especially for women. "How and when did my city become unsafe?" The writer muses.
I came to Mumbai from a small town around eighteen years back and fell in love with the city instantly. Mumbai is like that, she embraces you and makes you one of her own. In the beginning I loved it for its bright lights, tall buildings, glamorous shops, lively beaches, celebrities you could glimpse at times, and later I fell in love with the pulse and the life of the city.
However above it all I experienced something I never had before – freedom. For a girl who came from a small city, it was a dream come true. I could roam around freely, travel in local transport at any time and not look behind my shoulder. Mumbai was popular as a city where women could live alone without any fear. You could take a cab at twelve in the night and be sure to reach your destination safely.
A brutally honest and hilarious take on one of the oldest and most celebrated piece of Indian clothing.
“Is there some Vedic Age science behind why breasts should be covered with a dupatta?” A hilarious take on one of the oldest and most celebrated piece of Indian clothing.
If there is anything that I hate more than ill-fitting underwear or sleeves with sequins wounding armpits, or the zips in the back poking your skin till it forms a scar, it is the dupatta. This long piece of cloth with no apparent purpose other than to create balancing problems while choking me has become the bane of my existence.
When I was younger, I loved playing with my mother’s heavy dupattas. Double-sided borders and sequins and little somethings hanging on corners, they looked like the perfect accessories. Since I was raised in a household where women covered their heads in front of elders out of ‘respect’, the thought had invaded my mind.