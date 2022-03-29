From Men Served Food First To Songs Like ‘Gandi Baat’, STOP Tolerating These 14 Things NOW!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
From a mother hiding the fact that her son molested a girl to hiding the fact that her daughter was molested by a man! Why are we against our daughters?
From the honorific (Miss/Mrs/Mr) used before your name to your biological sex associated with your promotional fame,
From a husband beating his wife to the wife tolerating and trying to hide the same,
From the males of your family being served first to the females accepting that’s how it’s supposed to be,
From expecting the females of your house to cry on someone’s demise to humiliating the males for showing any emotional signs (except, of course, for playing the role of an angry young man that Bollywood and our society so cleverly and systematically painted him to be),
From choosing soft colours and buying dolls for your baby girl to always treating her like one(weak, insignificant, opinionless),
From, Chaand si mehbooba ho meri kb, aisa maine socha tha
Ha, tum bilkul waisi ho, jaisa maine socha tha (a song reducing women to bodies and objectifying them) still being a love song to ABCD padh li bahut,
Thandi aaheein bhar li bahut, Acchi baatein kar li bahut, Ab karunga tere saath…Gandi baat…Gandi gandi, gandi gandi, gandi baat… (a song normalising stalking and openly giving rape threats for not agreeing to what a ‘man’ has to say) being the party anthem of the nation,
From teaching your daughter how to cook to depriving your son of the same because cooking is labelled as a ‘wife skill’ and not a ‘life skill’,
From mentally and emotionally torturing a woman to get pregnant against her will to aborting the female child or killing her right after birth,
From sanskari bahu to abla naari,
From Bhaidooj (girls worshipping their brothers) to Karwa Chauth (wives worshipping their husbands),
From teaching ‘appropriate’ length of the skirt in schools to a girl stepping out wearing jeans being killed by society’s goons,
From, for the males, smoking and drinking being mere health hazards to everything a girl does being the display of her family’s sanskar,
From sons demanding every last bit of family’s property to daughters not asking for their share,
Patriarchy is everywhere!
It's a classic case of abuse, where your abuser first makes you believe that no one will love you, but them. And that you are not worth anything if they move away.
Trigger Warning: This speaks of violence against women and domestic abuse and may be triggering to survivors.
I was watching the reality show Lock Upp yesterday, in which Poonam Pandey talks about her abusive relationship.
She was with this guy for 4 years. And he would beat the shit out of her. She owes a 4 storied house with a staff. She paid for everything. Yet her then partner would have complete control over her life. He would not let her take her phone out of the room. Remember she paid all bills.
As years rolled by, Manju Devi had little time for her favourite pastime, yet she still kept the bottles far from the probing eyes.
All her life, Manju Devi struggled to make ends meet. She died a poor lady.
Her youngest daughter, Tanushree, became a crorepati by the time she was still in her teens, courtesy her mother! But how?
Manju Devi was born in a well to do family. When she was in class six, her father came back home one day and announced:
Friends are important for us women - our women friends are those we go to in times of need. So, do not let go of them, even if family dictates that you do so!
Friends are important for us women – our women friends are those we go to in times of need. So, do not let go of them, even if family dictates that you do so!
We cannot choose our family but we can always choose our friends.
Friends play an important role in our lives, like family, but the only difference is that we do not share blood relations with them. Our family members do play various roles of friend, philosopher and guide, but the friends we choose outside our family makes us unique and different.
Your daughter is a person in her own right, not paraya than or a liability. Treat her with respect and love.
Your daughter is a person in her own right, not paraya than or a liability. Treat her with respect and love.
Dear Father, please understand the following about your daughter, and keep aside all your patriarchal ideas. Now.
She is not a parasite who will empty your wealth stores. By bringing her up, you are not “watering the plant in someone else’s garden”. Neither are you a ‘loser’ because you begot her. Come off it; because the longer you think in this way, the more you are delaying women’s empowerment.