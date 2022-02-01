The Cage Of The Role Model Who Never Errs…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
At the slightest slip, she’s judged and condemned, her behaviour is measured with an insatiable gauge, ‘Done poorly here, terrible there...’
They eulogise her in their living room debates,
Endorse her as a role model, who never errs,
When conversation thickens, they slyly profess,
How they crafted the Durga from the ordinary clay.
.
They dole out tips and tricks to the miracle,
Quoting assiduously to their stunned circle,
‘Mix six tablespoons each of scorn and criticism,
Add a cup of guilt-tripping, and the spell is done’.
They boast of the incantation, its magical effects,
A bait at the ready to appropriate differences,
How it moulds her into an ever-whirring machine,
A Goddess donning myriad hats with equanimity.
They proudly describe her versatile cape,
Complete with an instruction manual, intricate,
They hail a woman’s multi-tasking superpower,
As she glides through, juggling multiple spheres.
She wears the chef’s hat, catering to every whim,
Adapts to the rebirth, as the baby is born,
She focuses resolutely, in the onerous cubicle,
Struggling to stay true to her multifarious roles.
At the slightest slip, she’s judged and condemned,
Her behaviour is measured with an insatiable gauge,
‘Done poorly here, a terrible error there’ they adjudge,
Administering ‘heaps of dedication and diligence’.
While they coldly dissect her blatant failures,
Behind closed doors, she sheds long-withheld tears,
She laments the years lost, the futile optimism,
And longs to break free of the ‘superwoman’ prison.
First published here : Poetry Parlour
Image Source: thinqkreations from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
A feminist writer and poet, Maya Angelou has inspired a number of us with her words. Here are some of my favourite lines by her and why she inspired me.
From a model to Miss India 1979, to an actor, to a theatre artiste, to now an acclaimed Life Skills educator and a teachers’ trainer, Dr Swaroop Rawal nee Sampat has worn many hats in her journey.
“I tell them ‘Look into the eyes when you talk’ not as defiance but for self-confidence. You know, money doesn’t solely empower you. Even when girls are working and earning, they are entirely unequipped to handle life situations. Just education doesn’t empower, but Life Skills ensure that. Setting your boundaries, raising your voice and saying No is a skill and needs to be taught and learnt,” says Dr Swaroop Rawal. “The reason I am here is because of that belief in what I do. And that’s what brings all that energy and passion in my work.”
She was a model at the age of 16 and became Miss India 1979 at 18. An actress, a theatre artist, costume designer, and now an acclaimed Life Skills educator and a teachers’ trainer. The hats Dr Swaroop Rawal has donned in her real-life are as many as the roles she may have played on screen. And today even at the age of 61, it is her passion, energy, and simplicity which is astonishingly striking. With an unsophisticated and child-like persona, she has sailed through all the phases of life with natural ease and panache.