Objectification Of Women: When Will Brands Grow Up?

Portraying women as an object of consumption has been a hit formula of marketers for decades. When will this objectification stop?
A few days ago, I read an online interview of the marketing head of a well-known men’s underwear brand. This brand faced criticism for the lewd portrayal of women in their latest TV commercial.
In his response to the controversy, the marketing head said the conflict was blown out of proportion. He justified the ad as one that showed a woman expressing her ‘desire’ to the half-naked macho man. In his opinion, the ad was liberating and upheld the woman’s choice to express her sexual feelings (but in a men’s underwear ad).
His claims triggered my curiosity to watch the TV commercial. But I did not find anything liberating in it. Instead, I found the ad highly problematic and bizarre.
The ad goes like this. Women are busy with their household chores. A guy appears in a towel looking for his love interest. All women start staring at him, some with lusty expressions and some in anger. While he is showing off his toned body, his towel falls. As this happens, his supposed love interest gives him a look of ‘indication’, and he accepts the wish bade aramse (with great ease). The brand’s version of liberty and freedom blew my mind.
Portraying women as an object of consumption has been a hit formula of marketers for decades. Explicitly depicting women is the easiest way to gain traction and pull traffic towards the brand. These ads have played a vital role in normalizing casual sexism, objectification and misogyny in society.
When faced with objections, the flag bearers of freedom of expression jump in the defence. These flagbearers have now moved one step ahead by calling it an exploration of the sexuality of women. Needless to say that this is a reflection of the decades-old colonial hangover. Brands still think that what is validated in the west will get accepted in India.
Porn (now rebranded as erotica) grabs widespread attention and marketers know its influence on the audience very well. Women shown in these ads are either dumb Barbie dolls or nymphomaniacs. Take the example of male underwear and perfume ads. A semi-nude man shows up, and a woman gets horny. How disassociated these ads are from reality, how obscene is the presentation of women in it! When women are clinching gold medals in the Olympics and heading space missions, some brands limit them to picture-perfect sex objects.
From sex symbolization to pseudo feminism, Indian TV commercials depict women in the wrong way. The depiction continues with some scattered outrage over social media. Soon the controversy dies down, and a new obscene ad pops up in our social media feeds.
Not all brands apply this funda for publicity, but they owe a responsibility of what examples they set for their millions of consumers. The audience awareness is rising, and we have seen it in boycott calls and social media bashing. However, there is still a long way to go to break the stereotypes about women in the advertisement and branding industry.
In the video, it becomes clear that Gangubai pushes Afshan away multiple times, with the intensity of her push increasing each time. However, he takes her seriously only when she aggressively slaps him.
Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape and sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
My first ever article on Women’s Web mentioned my teenage obsession with Shanaya Singhania from Student of the Year (2012). Another equally intense infatuation I had while growing up was with Swayam Sheshawat (played by Shantanu Maheshwari) from Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance (2011-15).
Thus, when I found out that Maheshwari would be romancing Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021), I felt excited at the very thought of it. However, all the excitement was soon replaced by frustration when I watched their romantic number, Meri Jaan, which was released on the 21st of February.
“All the pain and trauma will vanish as soon as you see the baby’s face,” women are told. Thus, the entire traumatic vaginal delivery event is sugar coated, overly romanticised.
We glorify vaginal delivery, even calling it ‘normal’ delivery as against say, a C section which can be a choice, shaming women who opt for it.
“I was throwing up all through the process and was continuously screamed at to push with all my strength. I was getting tired. And the nurses were trying to push the baby out by putting pressure and pressing my stomach. It was 6 hours of terrible pain and torture!”
“The most painful part of labor for me was the crowning. It is a burning feeling.”
Advertising has often come under the crossfire for their sexist portrayal of women. But with changing times, are they also changing?
Sexism in advertising has been a norm for long. Whether or not you are a fan of Mad Men, you have to be living under a rock to not realise that advertising is guilty of extreme sexism. From selling cement through a bikini model to having a woman in lacy underwear advocate safe driving, we have seen it all.
Advertising as an industry has come under crossfire for their work, pay gaps, objectification, stereotyping (pink glue for girls) and (maybe) importantly the #MeToo movement.
This new ad by ariel makes a poignant point not only questioning, why household chores are mostly done by women but trying to answer who is really responsible for it.
Housewives are often labeled as ‘women who do not work’, or probably the vice-versa. We are used to saying, “She doesn’t work. She is a housewife”. Well, the literal meaning of work is ‘a task or tasks to be undertaken’. If this is what work means, it is definitely wrong to say housewives are women who do not work. Also, it is often said that happiness lies in working for yourself or your loved ones. And, if we give it a thought, we would probably realize that this is what women at home do. They work for their children, partners, parents and in-laws. From cooking food to ironing your clothes, most of it is done by women- who might have a job or might not have a job. One such issue has been taken up by a brand recently.
Lately, we have seen detergents come up with tactics to attract their target audience in unique ways possible. Amongst many of such products, the latest Ariel commercial undoubtedly stands out. Their latest advert questions, “Is laundry only a woman’s job?” More than the mainstream profit motive commercials; this one from Ariel seems to bring about a thought revolution in the society. They have also initiated #ShareTheLoad campaign that has received a lot of appreciation from the public.