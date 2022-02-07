The Nightingale’s Swansong: A Homage To Lataji

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Lata Mangeshkar is in the blood of India, flowing through our veins, reviving and rejuvenating our senses, and making us more compassionate.
For mankind, being human is the biggest challenge. Our sensibilities react naturally after birth and we automatically respond to a fresh breeze, birdcalls, sounds of nature, kind voices, rain, everything. The music of the universe penetrates our souls and sensitises our minds even when we are incapable of understanding or making choices.
Music is one such deeply life changing experience that relates to our happy and sad moments. It’s a great leveler because hearing and emoting don’t relate to a person’s economic and social status. And Lata Mangeshkar’s vocals enchant and mesmerize instantly on first hearing. And it becomes one of life’s most valuable experiences, available for all who are interested.
She’s a Muse of Divinity, gifted beyond imagination. Her 50,000 renderings in the language of the masses have transformed millions of people’s ordinary moments into ecstasy and celebration and got deeply embedded into our memorable moments and occasions. Her Meera Bhajans have scaled every euphoric meter and become immortal.
Lata Mangeshkar is in the blood of India, flowing through our veins, reviving and rejuvenating our senses, and making us more empathetic and compassionate people. Her music is transforming. Her commitment to it and discipline are exemplary. She is an incarnation of the most aesthetic and highest disciplines of art and performing arts. Lataji was an embodiment of Divinity, a crowning jewel and a living symbol of dignity, nobility, and God-gifted virtues.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Short Bio:
Writer/freelance journalist/housewife. Formerly with Economic Times. Cover stories and Feature Writer with Statesman, Illustrated Weekly, Economic Times, Telegraph, Times of India, Femina, Filmfare, Germany Today, Voix Meets Mode, UK, FrontierWeekly, Namaste read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
She was seeking validation from men for the 'perfect' feminine appearance... until she realized that pandering to the male gaze was eclipsing her own identity.
Like most people my age, I grew up admiring Poo and Shanaya – the Bollywood women who had straight and shiny hair, manicured nails, glowing skin, perfectly painted lips, and a flat stomach all the time. I believed that’s how girls had to look in order to be desirable.
Something else I believed was that attracting metrosexual men named Rohan, who also happened to be the sons of South Delhi’s fictional business tycoons like Yash Raichand and Ashok Nanda, was the only ambition that a twenty-year-old woman needed to have.
Let’s not forget that, according to KJo, a Rohan Raichand/Nanda could only fall for girls like Pooh and Shanaya who opened their mouths just to say “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” (How dare you look so beautiful?) or “Wo (boys) mere liye chillaaye, seeti bajaaye, that’s more my thing.” (The boys whistle and go crazy for me – that’s my thing).
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
I have often wondered, whatever happened to the girl in me who was always asking questions and would not take “this is just how it is” for an answer? Whatever happened to that girl who didn’t mind being confrontational if she had a strong opinion about something? Whatever happened, I wonder!
I don’t recognize myself anymore…But I also don’t remember anything distinct happening in the past that made me become this woman who is “meek, docile, staying quiet even if I didn’t agree with something, letting things slide just to maintain peace, thinking my opinions don’t matter, that others are more important, and others’ opinions mattered more than mine”.
What does our taste in music say about us or others? Can we measure our compatibility with someone, by knowing their musical leanings? Here's a take.
What does our taste in music say about us or others? Can we measure our compatibility with someone, by knowing their musical leanings? Here’s a take.
Have you ever wondered – what is it about music that sometimes connects us to a total stranger? What’s it about music that connects us across cultures, geographical boundaries, and language barriers? Does your head turn around if you hear someone listening to one of your favorite songs? All of a sudden the stranger seem to stand out in the crowd, a sense of connection follows and your senses now sharpen trying to grasp few more details before the person disappears in the crowd. It suddenly feels like you got a chance to peep through a little window into the stranger’s soul and probably saw a tiny mirror that reflected you!
I remember watching the movie Rockstar – throughout the movie I was connected with Ranbir’s character, my fingers involuntarily moved playing the different chords in my head, feeling the pain, lost and engrossed in the musical odyssey except for the few moments Nargis Fakhri (the lead lady) disrupted the plot. No, seriously I wasn’t being envious , I do agree she is incredibly pretty – but the character demanded much more beyond that pretty face, she seemed so disconnected to the whole musical experience that Ranbir was going through in the movie. He probably was synesthetic and was seeing music as he heard them (Synesthesia – is a neurological phenomenon in which stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway leads to automatic, involuntary experiences in a second sensory or cognitive pathway. For example: People experiencing synesthesia could hear a certain musical note and see a color, or smell a perfume and hear a sound.).
How to reconnect with yourself and recapture the romance of relationships during a trip where there is no net connectivity.
How to reconnect with yourself and recapture the romance of relationships during a trip where there is no net connectivity.
My husband and I are wanderbugs with an innate desire to travel and explore. After becoming parents, the “Now you will not be able to travel easily!” comments from some people did not deter us. We continued to travel, albeit a bit differently, and did our first road trip with our child when she was 11 months old. It was a breeze and the experience encouraged us to do more road trips with her.
As it was a long weekend this time around 26th January (Republic Day Holiday), my father suggested we visit Chitrakote Falls together. This was the first time we heard about the place, so we did some research on it after my father’s recommendation.