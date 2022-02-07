Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

February 7, 2022

The Nightingale’s Swansong: A Homage To Lataji

Lata Mangeshkar is in the blood of India, flowing through our veins, reviving and rejuvenating our senses, and making us more compassionate.

Nandita De

For mankind, being human is the biggest challenge. Our sensibilities react naturally after birth and we automatically respond to a fresh breeze, birdcalls, sounds of nature, kind voices, rain, everything. The music of the universe penetrates our souls and sensitises our minds even when we are incapable of understanding or making choices.

Music is one such deeply life changing experience that relates to our happy and sad moments. It’s a great leveler because hearing and emoting don’t relate to a person’s economic and social status. And Lata Mangeshkar’s vocals enchant and mesmerize instantly on first hearing. And it becomes one of life’s most valuable experiences, available for all who are interested.

She’s a Muse of Divinity, gifted beyond imagination. Her 50,000 renderings in the language of the masses have transformed millions of people’s ordinary moments into ecstasy and celebration and got deeply embedded into our memorable moments and occasions. Her Meera Bhajans have scaled every euphoric meter and become immortal.

Lata Mangeshkar is in the blood of India, flowing through our veins, reviving and rejuvenating our senses, and making us more empathetic and compassionate people. Her music is transforming. Her commitment to it and discipline are exemplary. She is an incarnation of the most aesthetic and highest disciplines of art and performing arts. Lataji was an embodiment of Divinity, a crowning jewel and a living symbol of dignity, nobility, and God-gifted virtues.



