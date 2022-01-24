What’s In The Name!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
My brain asked me what was in the name? What’s in the nomenclature game? Labels after more labels! What’s in the bloody name!
My brain asked me what was in the name?
What’s in the nomenclature game?
Labels after more labels,
Why can’t a star be called a moon,
and a cop be called a goon,
A tiger can just be a leopard,
stripes or spots,
it’s all the same to a shepherd.
A mountain can be called a river,
And a table can be a chair,
But what about the gods?
Maybe I shouldn’t go there
It’s better that we skip and move on
let the ones in white pull that con.
Now that I think a bit about it
There’s not much to deconstruct
We are all, after all, inter-changeable
Hush, hush, and hold on,
to the ego that’s nothing but trouble
Me & You, We & Them, Women & Men
Binaries are how we got hell & heaven
Pride in two words that you take,
Ask your shadow-
Even that’ll tell you to give it a break.
Thinking aloud and allegorically speaking,
Identifiers converting with marital status,
Nuptial bliss must be happily shrieking
Huh! I am already tired of all of this
These boxes are slippery with grease,
No wonder it’s hard to get out of ‘em
So once again, humor me
What’s in the bloody name!
Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.
Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.
Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
“I didn’t want to become a bichari. And I didn’t want to wear a badge of disability. I think that was what gave me the strength to get up.”, says Guneet, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa that resulted in 100% loss of vision over a period of time.
Felicitated with a National Award by the government of India in recognition of her outstanding performance as a role model among persons with disabilities, motivational speaker and training facilitator Guneet Sethi is 100% visually challenged. But she was not born blind. In the prime of her 20s, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa. While in most it manifests itself late in life, she was in her twenties when she discovered it. The disease that started with partial visual impairment progressed and led to complete blindness. Today, she is 100% officially blind.
What was to be a 20 minutes conversation freely flowed into an hour plus of goosebumps moments sprinkled with life lessons shared most unassumingly.
It's high time we stopped calling working mothers 'superwoman.' The author says if working women are superwomen, then all other women are too!
Earlier, when someone called me a ‘superwoman,’ I cherished it and my heart swelled up. But not anymore. Not for the past few years.
Why, you ask? Well, there are a number of reasons for that.