Short Stories & Poetry
January 24, 2022

What’s In The Name!

My brain asked me what was in the name? What’s in the nomenclature game? Labels after more labels! What’s in the bloody name!

Ishita Basu

My brain asked me what was in the name?
What’s in the nomenclature game?
Labels after more labels,
Why can’t a star be called a moon,
and a cop be called a goon,
A tiger can just be a leopard,
stripes or spots,
it’s all the same to a shepherd.

A mountain can be called a river,
And a table can be a chair,
But what about the gods?
Maybe I shouldn’t go there
It’s better that we skip and move on
let the ones in white pull that con.

Now that I think a bit about it
There’s not much to deconstruct
We are all, after all, inter-changeable
Hush, hush, and hold on,
to the ego that’s nothing but trouble

Me & You, We & Them, Women & Men
Binaries are how we got hell & heaven
Pride in two words that you take,
Ask your shadow-
Even that’ll tell you to give it a break.

Thinking aloud and allegorically speaking,
Identifiers converting with marital status,
Nuptial bliss must be happily shrieking
Huh! I am already tired of all of this
These boxes are slippery with grease,
No wonder it’s hard to get out of ‘em
So once again, humor me
What’s in the bloody name!

Image Source: aleksandrdavydovphotos via Canva Pro

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

