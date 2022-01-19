Married Daughters, Do You Ensure The Respect Of Your Mothers In Front Of Your Spouse And In-Laws?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
Mothers aren't domestic helps, so please treat them with respect and dignity at your home, especially in front of your in laws, and ask your in laws to share responsibilities.
Motherhood isn’t just a word. It’s a world in itself…of love, labor and commitment that goes beyond a lifetime, when we don’t really have a concept of flying the nest and mothers are required to be battle ready to shoulder every responsibility at any age.
As a new mom I too had my share of struggles like every woman, and reached out to my mom for help. Sadly, since she had health issues of her own she agreed reluctantly and was uneasy throughout her stay, which disappointed me. Only later did I know that she had suffered from serious menopausal problems that made her edgy and nervous in difficult situations, and it left me with a sense of regret of not taking the effort of understanding her troubles.
As I grew older, I saw women being judged unfairly as mothers by their families despite giving their all.
Isha requested her mom to come over for her pregnancy and postnatal care. Her mother agreed, afraid to disappoint her despite knowing how difficult it was to be.
And the situation soon unfolded – a son-in-law who refused to fetch for himself even a glass of water and demanded to be pampered with special dishes, knowing well the pressures of having to attend to a newborn baby and a recuperating mom. He never bothered to buy any provisions or groceries, or pay the medical bills for Isha or the baby as he felt it was a “customary practice for the wife’s family to bear the expenses of childbirth and confinement.”
Isha’s mom had a harrowing time trying to maintain peace, a state of affairs that left her distraught at the end of her stay. But, the saddest part was when Isha felt her mom should’ve done more.
Mira was told to come over for her daughter’s delivery by the in-laws as they weren’t inclined to do what was considered to be a ‘mother’s job’. Their house was small and not large enough to accommodate an additional member, but as demanded of a ‘dutiful mother’ Mira came over and did everything from traditional kashayams and lehyams to specially cooked meals and other preparations to make her her daughter comfortable.
However, the hostility she faced from her daughter’s in-laws was unbearable. Apparently, they were unhappy with the gifts, jewellery and dowry received in marriage, and had decided to amp up the pressure when chips were down.
Mira cooked and cleaned, bearing it all for her daughter as she didn’t want to complicate matters. Mira’s husband, of course, was noncommittal and refused to be drawn into their daughter’s marriage problems, which is an easy way out for most men.
Finally, Mira returned home traumatized by the experience, and despite her pains, her daughter felt that she should have complied with her in-laws.
Mitali messaged her mum to come over to UK to help her manage home and kids as she was planning to resume work. Sadly, her mum had other responsibilities that she could not avoid – of looking after her own aged parents – and had to decline her daughter’s request.
As expected the mother and daughter had serious differences, and weren’t on talking terms for quite some time. If only Mitali had taken the time and effort to know what it meant for her mother to be a daughter herself, at the other end…
Priya was angry when her mom decided to share the family heirloom jewels with her daughter in law. Priya felt she had a greater right over it being the daughter of the family, and refused to see her mother’s viewpoint. It was her mum’s gesture of thanking her daughter in law for caring for her through her illness- kind of reposing trust and faith she owed.
Unfortunately, it only distanced her from her daughter, which was sad, having to choose between the daughter and daughter in law.
Divya demanded her share of property immediately after her marriage. However, her mother felt it was unwise to make any hasty decision in the matter as it was clearly an outright dowry demand.
Divya and her husband were angered, and relations cooled off between Divya and her mom, and she didn’t visit her mother for quite some time until her pregnancy. Her in-laws, however, were persistent with their demands, and Divya’s mother finally gave in.
Some pointers for daughters towards a healthy relationship with their mothers, when we say a daughter must wear her mom’s shoe to know how motherhood hurts…
And for the moms – please learn to say NO; there’s no need to put up with disrespect or unreasonable demands from anyone just because they happen to be your children.
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya was just like any other normal girl who grew up reading Cinderella and Rapunzel, wishing to meet her Prince charming someday. Though not a topper, she scored well in school and college and fulfilled her parent’s dream by joining as HR in a reputed financial firm.
After she settled in her career path, her parents began their hunt to find the perfect groom and complete their responsibility in life. Finally, after seeking permission from the stars in her chart, they fixed her wedding with Rahul, who according to them, got a tick for most of their eligibility criteria. She obliged and got married to him as per their wish.
Unlike the earlier wives or girlfriends, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?
Behind every successful woman, there is a ‘Kaam Waali Bai’ and a ‘Calm Waale Spouse’.
Similarly, behind every successful married man, there is a fabulous understanding woman. She could be the warm cuddler, a fierce tigress or someone who will hold the mirror to show the true picture.
Judge me all you want, but I know that I’m not a bad mother! Say the bold and gutsy Indian mothers of today!
Whatever happened to that infamous emotion that plagued nearly every mother a.k.a. mommy guilt? Well, it’s still lurking out there but today’s mothers seem to be more in touch with themselves as their own person while parenting.
A few months ago, a friend of mine put up a post on social media stating, “If I could, I would leave my kids at day care even on weekends!” Comments on this update ranged from ‘haha’ to ‘omg how could you?’
Non-lactating moms need our support and encouragement - not comparison with other moms or judgement. Here is a personal story for World Breastfeeding Week.
Breastfeeding your baby is the most beautiful feeling. The moment the baby latches on to your breast and start sucking milk gives you immense satisfaction. But sometimes, because of a few medical conditions or lack of knowledge, new moms delay breastfeeding which in turn can reduce milk supply.
Well I am one of those moms. I did not suffer from any medical condition but I was not lactating. After the second day of my baby girl’s birth, she was given to me for breastfeeding. Being a first time mom, I did not know how to take the baby in my arms properly, and how to make her latch on to the nipple. My mom was not with me because of health reasons. The doctor came once or twice and told me how to breastfeed her and instructed the nurses to help me. I was waiting eagerly for my baby to wake up so that I could breastfeed her.