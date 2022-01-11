Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!

Short Stories & Poetry
January 11, 2022

Let Me Be Myself!

A beautiful poem about change and evolving!

Farida Rizwan

Let Me Be Myself!

I am not wax

That can be moulded with little heat

I am not even the metal

That changes to few beats

I am the stone.. ‘YOU’ cannot change me

I change with time, slowly, naturally

If you try to speed up my change

You will end up breaking me

Even great sculptors that change

The simple stone into great art

Have chipped bits off it

To make it what they think is perfect

Similarly, a change in me means

You chip off bits of me

Taking away something that is a part of me

To make me what you want me to be

I may become a piece of art

But then I have lost something that was ‘ME’

Image source: Still from Four More Shots Please

About the Author

Farida Rizwan

I am Farida Rizwan, 55, Counselor and Psychotherapist working as Senior Curriculum Developer with Chimple Learning. I am ardent blogger @www.chaptersfrommylife.com and share my life experiences of surviving breast cancer 3rd stage for read more...

13 Posts | 24,938 Views

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry

Thank You, Doctor, For Your Advice; I’m Filing For A Divorce!

My parents didn't realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight and even the size of my breasts.

Vijeta Harishankar

My parents didn’t realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight, and even the size of my breasts.

Prateek had turned mysteriously taciturn since my return from the US. This bothered everyone in the house except me. I kind of found my solace in his silence.

Anyway, after waiting for a couple of months we decided to take him to an expert, Dr Ravi. A few sessions down, the doctor decided to talk to me about it.

Read Full Article
Social Issues
January 10, 2022

It’s Horrifying That Those Coming To My Primary Health Care Clinic Speak So Casually Of Killing A Girl Child…

Khyati Desai

Let’s imagine a play – the title of this drama could be: Who kills the daughters??

Date and time: A beautiful morning of spring season.
Venue: A primary care OPD in a remote village of Gujarat
Cast: Primary health care doctor and a 20-year young migrant woman.
Background: A woman comes to OPD with her baby girl for a urine pregnancy test as she is 20 days late in her periods. A doctor prescribes urine test and she come back with report. (Camera, Light, Action…)

Woman: Madam, my report has come.

Read Full Article
