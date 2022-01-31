Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Feminist
January 31, 2022

Why Are Men Not Addressed As ‘Husband Of’ In Legal Documents If A Woman Is ‘Wife Of’?

We are living in the 21st century where on one hand we just talk about equality, but patriarchy is deep rooted in the society, even in legal recognition, especially in documentation!

Lubna Soni
Tags:

We are living in the 21st century where on one hand we just talk about equality, but patriarchy is deep rooted in the society, even in legal recognition, especially in documentation!

Until recent years, I never realized I was a feminist.

Raised in a small city, Chandigarh I was always taught that girls and boys are just two genders, while both have same responsibilities towards the society. Born to parents who were both professors by profession, this disparity was never introduced to me.

But this recent incident made me realise that the world thinks otherwise.

While my husband and I were doing some documentation which needed legal’s intervention, I was addressed as W/o (husband ‘s name) while my husband was addressed as S/o (his father’s name).

It might sound very normal to a lot of people, but come on – we are living in the 21st century where on one hand we just talk about equality, but patriarchy is deep rooted in the society, even in legal recognition, especially in documentation!

If I am w/o (husband’s name), should my husband not be referenced by h/o (wife’s name)? Or if he must be s/o (his father’s name), then I should be addressed as d/o (father’s name) just like before marriage. Though that is also problematic because then I am again recognised by my relationship with a male – my father. What about my mother?

The food for thought is that inspite of being a bread-winner along with the husband, we are not treated equally. Thus needs to stop.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Image source: a still from Marathi series Aani Kay Hawa

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

1 Posts | 179 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
January 28, 2022

It Took Her 26 Years & An Affair To Realize They Didn’t Love But Were ‘Used To’ Each Other!

At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?

Muskan Sharma

It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.

Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.

Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!

Read Full Article
Social Issues
January 29, 2022

She Is Unwell But Everyone Is Only Worried About What Her Family Will Eat!

Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?

Ritwika Roy Mutsuddi

Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?

Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.

She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues