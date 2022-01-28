Cheeky 36’s In A Modern World

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I have not embraced motherhood like my other friends, but I am basking in my happiness because that's what matters the most.
It’s the January celebrations because it’s my birthday month.
On January 07th, 36 is the new number. I am grateful for the long life of 35 beautiful years that God has blessed me. Its been challenging and refreshing in phases work-wise and on a personal level.
I have always been a reserved individual, with less interaction with the outer world and more of a loner.
I gained financial freedom at a young age. Worked with two leading publications since 2008. Maintained good relations with few and severed with many, but I guess that’s life.
I learned the art of diplomacy at my workplace but never compromised on sincerity and dedication. I am glad I am still alive with these two qualities. I guess I can say I have survived the emotional turmoil and downright hostility of the world functions purely on people-pleasing methods.
One quality that has remained persistent is that I have always called the shots in my life, even though I might consult my family or friends.
Married at 25 and completing a decade of the same has pushed me into the experienced lot of women who marry young and procreate and live a vicious circle of life. My life has been different from the beginning.
I am married but with no kids and, I don’t see it happening either, but I am happy. I have been staying separately for two years from my spouse. Trying the reconciliation route, but you clap with two hands and not one.
Should I be worried about turning 36???
No. I love celebrating my life.
Age is just a number and, 36 is one of them. In this modern era, I am just another woman with a sense of responsibility and frailty that accompanies me. Taking stock of how life has progressed is a necessity.
I have not embraced motherhood like my other friends, but I am basking in my happiness because that’s what matters the most. There have been upside-down moments and vague incidents. Else I am an open book.
Entering into the Mid thirties that leads you to the raging 40s is an adventure in itself. I am trying to travel much as I can before my back and legs give way. I often wonder whether women should succumb to the thumb rule of not disclosing our age because I give away my age gracefully.
So 36 you, come along and, we shall see how we get along together.
I have earned my greys and a beautiful family, friends, and neighbours. I Had the privilege of visiting different cities and all by myself. I guess courage is a privilege bequeathed to all but utilized by a few.
As you grow older and hopefully wiser, age shrivels at the back of the mind. Your persona and character are one of the requisites of time. The ability to judge a person or a group is still limited. I don’t feel the need for validation by someone else or my need to validate somebody because we are unique in our ways.
Basking into the late thirties has its pros and cons. The world sees us like the matured lot.
We women feel like we are back in the mid-twenties segment. Conforming to current trends on social media takes a nosedive because what we see is all figments of happiness for the internet. Reality strikes us at this point that we are beautiful just the way we are. Life is not at all a rosy picture. Dark clouds would shroud our paths, followed by a colourful rainbow.
Tons of Compromises and battles are the choices that will double up in numbers.
Hoping 36 will be the year for me.
Image Source: adamkaz from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
An Avid reader and a travel enthusiast who believes in simplicity. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Stop glorifying biological parenthood – other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple’s choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Why do parents avoid explaining the physical part of relationships to their children? The mindset is-'they will learn on their own like I learnt.'
Marriage. A word with conflicting sentiments. Love, exhilaration, fear, and adjustments were all deep sentiments that tingled in the pit of my stomach from time to time. However, I believe that the final decision must be taken solely by the two persons after the completion of courtship period (or whatever you call it).
My cousin got married in this lockdown. She was not very excited about the shrinking guest list. Though she was ecstatic she had me. More than the sisterhood bonding, we apportion a cognation of mentor-student. Moreover, I feel so protective towards her as she is introvert, shy, and timid. All I endeavoured and wanted her was her voice and a stand for herself.
It was her mehndi the day I reached. She rushed to hug me with those moist eyes. Fighting back my tears and holding her in my arms, my mind toggled between past and present. “I am so happy you made it di,” she said. It was the moment of mixed feelings, a reminder of the time when I was naïve to the change marriage brought into my life. I inhaled my lungs full of air in disbelief that the baby girl is getting married in two days. She blushed as others giggled and teased her asking her about the guy.
A young woman writes poignantly of the passage of time - and what it means for our relationship the the place called 'Home'
Born and brought up in a small town, Guest Blogger Paromita Bardoloi says she is a dreamer by profession and a writer by choice. She uses words to tell her stories and considers life to be her beloved. She is a storyteller.
Life is built in a tapestry of relationships. Lovers, strangers, friends, colleagues, bosses, neighbours, relatives etc weave that tapestry. No matter how much we claim to be independent or even a loner, we are always in a relationship. Those relationships include: the homes we stay, the streets we walk, our schools, colleges, workplaces, towns and cities. Yes, we are all weaved in worlds of relationships.
One of the most beautiful relationships that I have ever shared is with my home and the small town I was brought up in. My relationship with my home has been that of a difficult lover. (more…)
Today, during this special week for women, instead of wishing a very happy women's week to all my female friends and loved ones, I chose to sit back and contemplate for myself as a woman and decided to liberate myself from all the pressures I have been living with for the last so many years.
Today, during this special week for women, instead of wishing a very happy women’s week to all my female friends and loved ones, I chose to sit back and contemplate for myself as a woman and decided to liberate myself from all the pressures I have been living with for the last so many years.
As we rightly say, “Charity begins from home”, and I thought, more than anyone else, it’s for my own sake that I need to live with sanity and purpose.
<