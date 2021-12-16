What About A Housewife’s Individuality?

Women look after the house and kids, and it is men who have to go out and earn. My mother never thought about working again after her request to work was disapproved by her in-laws.
I have been applying for internships via various platforms to gain practical experience and to seek financial independence. My mother who has always wished to have her individuality and financial independence asked me to search for a part-time job for her as well, to which I replied, you won’t be able to do anything as the basic requirement is to know English.
My mother used to live with her grandparents until she got married. My mother’s grandfather was one of the most reputed and famous Neurosurgeons. My mother still says that she was his favourite. She used to get everything she asked for.
One day, her grandfather suffered a heart attack but thankfully, he recovered soon. He was worried that this might happen again and that he can die too. His last wish was to see my mother get married before any misfortune. My mother was in her final year of graduation or rather say 20 years old when she was married off.
She appeared for a government job exam and topped in it. The only requirement was to pay Rs.5,000 for her training and then she would get the job. But her family denied saying women don’t work. Women look after the house and kids, and it is men who have to go out and earn. She never thought about it again, but deep inside she always regretted it.
She wanted to work, but wasn’t allowed. My mom was married in a good wealthy family. My father supports my mother and encourages her whenever she wishes to try something.
But every time, she wanted to do something her relatives commented why do you want to work, your husband earns so much. Her confidence and self-esteem dropped with every comment and now she thinks a hundred times before trying something.
Today, when my mom asked me to apply for part-time jobs for her too I wondered if there is an opportunity for housewives, especially those housewives who did not want to become housewives but wanted to be somebody.
There is nothing wrong with being a housewife as long as it is by one’s choice. I am pretty sure there are so many women like my mother who want to have their individuality.
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
It is not just education which sets you free, it is your confidence in your capabilities. Trauma is bad, but so is overprotective love which does not let you fail, or make mistakes and learn from them.
When I saw the mail calling for a personal story for Mother’s Day, my mind immediately started spinning its web because I can never pass on an opportunity to write about Mothers – after all the love of my life was my Mother, and I can’t tire of talking about her.
But it was only when I sat down to write did I realize that perhaps I am not qualified to enter this series –
1) Because I am not a mother myself,
2) I did not have any chain of trauma passed on by my mother. And though almost all children must be believing that they had the best Mother – I can bet my life that I did.
There are umpteen stories of mother in law - daughter in law problems. Why is this so when there aren't so many stories of father in law - son in law issues? The answer will surprise you.
Abhishek and Tara were a newly married couple. Tara was contemplating buying a car for her office commute in the new city she had moved to post her arranged marriage. Tara consulted her father who was a retired banker on car loan options. This offended Abhishek. He felt it was a direct insult to his competence. He believed Tara that should have relied on his knowledge to take care of this decision instead of reaching out to her father. He even called her father and told him that he could take care of his wife.
Unfortunately, Abhishek was quite useless in his financial suggestions, having no idea what he was talking about, and relying on his ‘mansplaining skills’.