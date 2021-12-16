The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Stories From Moms
December 16, 2021

What About A Housewife’s Individuality?

Women look after the house and kids, and it is men who have to go out and earn. My mother never thought about working again after her request to work was disapproved by her in-laws.

Shrishti Rai

I have been applying for internships via various platforms to gain practical experience and to seek financial independence. My mother who has always wished to have her individuality and financial independence asked me to search for a part-time job for her as well, to which I replied, you won’t be able to do anything as the basic requirement is to know English.

My mother used to live with her grandparents until she got married. My mother’s grandfather was one of the most reputed and famous Neurosurgeons. My mother still says that she was his favourite. She used to get everything she asked for. 

One day, her grandfather suffered a heart attack but thankfully, he recovered soon. He was worried that this might happen again and that he can die too. His last wish was to see my mother get married before any misfortune. My mother was in her final year of graduation or rather say 20 years old when she was married off. 

She appeared for a government job exam and topped in it. The only requirement was to pay Rs.5,000 for her training and then she would get the job. But her family denied saying women don’t work. Women look after the house and kids, and it is men who have to go out and earn. She never thought about it again, but deep inside she always regretted it. 

She wanted to work, but wasn’t allowed. My mom was married in a good wealthy family. My father supports my mother and encourages her whenever she wishes to try something.

But every time, she wanted to do something her relatives commented why do you want to work, your husband earns so much. Her confidence and self-esteem dropped with every comment and now she thinks a hundred times before trying something.

Today, when my mom asked me to apply for part-time jobs for her too I wondered if there is an opportunity for housewives, especially those housewives who did not want to become housewives but wanted to be somebody.

There is nothing wrong with being a housewife as long as it is by one’s choice. I am pretty sure there are so many women like my mother who want to have their individuality.

Image source: A still from English Vinglish




