Vanya Did Everything To Make Their Marriage Work But Communicating With Aditya Was Like Walking On Eggshells!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
The obsession that Aditya’s family had over him was unreal, intimidating, detrimental. His parents would applaud all his flaws and mistakes saying he’s the son of the soil, an alpha male. He threw plates if the food had a little more spice, he punched his staff if they didn’t do things with ultra-perfectionism. He couldn’t stand Vanya having an opinion about something as small as where to place the flower pot.
Each conversation about a change wouldn’t go down well with him. He had never been argued with, he had never been corrected if he did wrong. His whole family did whatever he wanted and that became his whole way of living. He didn’t know the other way. He didn’t know to listen, to understand.
Obviously for Vanya, at first, this whole attitude of her husband was strange but like any other girl in newfound love, she was ready to address challenges, wanting to make this marriage beautiful for the both of them.
She looked within, corrected her ‘mistakes’, practised effective communication, therapy, counselling, reiki. Even after months of effort she still found communicating with Aditya the same as walking on eggshells.
Their family was very well aware of Vanya’s plight. Her mother-in-law saw it as an opportunity to have her under control. Her sisters-in-law never had empathy towards her. They would tell her to cook, clean, keep herself groomed, dressed to her best 24/7 to win his heart. She did everything just to spend one normal day as a ‘normal’ couple. Some days were lucky but some days that weren’t used to make her coming weeks worse. Thousands of apologies also couldn’t make it right and ‘normal’ again.
She started losing confidence, she had no self-esteem left. She did not feel beautiful. She felt a big deal to even get out of her bed every morning, but of course, if she didn’t then that would have caused more damage. The ignorance and arrogance she received from the ‘women’ of the house shattered her soul completely. In such situations, do women really support women?
Her parents on seeing her felt how the girl they raised to be a loving, empathic and positive person was no longer the same. Surviving each day is a challenge, facing arrogance, backlash, blame games etc.
She lived with the majority of women in the house but all they did was support Aditya’s actions and doings. When on one hand the Indian joint family system is preached about so much stating the support and care it comes with, Vanya received none of it. Aditya on getting applause and support over his anger and bad words never changed his attitude towards her.
Vanya, having given up on love, marriage and relationships that come with it, is on a journey to find her inner peace through her writing. Expressing herself on a blank paper which doesn’t judge or misunderstand her. For when she writes it’s only herself, her true emotions, her desires and her beliefs that are unbiasedly accepted.
Image source: Still from English Vinglish
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Growing up as a victim of sexual abuse had bred a sense of mistrust in me. After a long time, I met this good-looking surgeon capable of delightful conversations. One afternoon, he suggested we grab drinks at his place.
Trigger warning: This story is about sexual assault and may be triggering for survivors.
Dating apps have always remained a grey zone for me. My last relationship crashed and burned four years ago for no fault of my own. It led me to believe that no matter how hard I tried, my outspoken, opinionated nature would never enable me to find myself a suitable partner.
Growing up as a victim of sexual abuse as a child had bred a sense of mistrust in me and another tumultuously abusive relationship at 19 had fuelled the same fire. With a history like that, my therapist was not very surprised to see me at their office every week. In all honesty, I had a wide range of issues to be worked on, starting from PMDD and anxiety to body dysmorphia and depression. Due to these, going out with strangers or meeting new people was a harrowing experience. Despite of all my shortcomings in the dating pool, upon the insistence of few friends, I decided to create a profile on a dating app.
‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Renuka didi's stamina and energy level had almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. She waited anxiously for a reply.
The point here is, a divorce or a separation is not the be-all and end-all and definitely need not be an end. It can be the start of yet another reasonable, tenable and sustainable future.
I heard my phone ring close to midnight and was a bit alarmed, ‘I am going to take a giant step, a big decision’ – in almost a whisper, uttered Renuka Didi over the phone. ‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Her stamina and energy level almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. This wish of hers was followed by a big respite. We just kept quiet. Her troubled mind waited anxiously for a reply.
Subsequent to this announcement what followed was self-doubt. Renuka just could not imagine what her life ahead would be – “can I manage everything now?” Never have she thought about her divorce and remaining ‘single’ in her mid- 40s, she seemed flabbergasted. She lacked confidence about not only managing her finance but also doubted her competency. On hearing nothing from the other end, I said ‘Chak De Renuka Didi. We all are with you.’
Who would have thought Aai, that petite homebody, could be so relentless. She was the unlikeliest of feminists, let alone be a gay right champion.
Who would have thought Aai, that petite homebody, could be so relentless. She was the unlikeliest of feminists, let alone be a gay rights champion.
Our Muse of the Month series this year focus on stories that pass the Bechdel test, and are written on inspiration from a new prompt every month. This month, the prompt was “Paint The Sky, Make It Yours”. The story should pass the Bechdel Test, that is, it should have at least two well crafted, named women characters (we differ here slightly from the classic Bechdel test, in that we require these characters to be named),
The first winner of our September 2018 Muse of the Month contest is Dr Shivani Salil.
It is Aditya’s first night after marriage and he is expected to act as man. He overpowers his wife, until something brings back memories of the past.
It is Aditya’s first night after marriage and he is expected to act as a man. He overpowers his wife, until something brings back memories of the past.
Aditya sat surrounded by his friends. They were drunk and laughed away the night wildly. Aditya as the groom, in his cream colored silk kurta looked handsome. The women sat huddled together in a room, some gossiping about the dowry received and others putting night creams on their sagging faces, still trying to reclaim what was once young; each one still trying to figure what the other used and if it had a better effect before retiring for the day.
Huge mattresses had been brought in from the local handloom shop, to accommodate the relatives. There was a commotion everywhere one stepped. The entire house had turned into a min field, as people had to move precariously to avoid bumping someone sleeping on the rented mattresses that sprawled all over the house, occupying every inch.