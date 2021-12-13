If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!

For Young Women
December 13, 2021

Thinking Of A Career In Design? Here Are Your Options!

I wanted a career in design and studied Interior Design in the year 2000. The design education industry has been through a complete overhaul. For the good. Let's understand the design education scenario in the country. 

Anu Handa
career in design

I have studied Interior Design. Always wanted to do so. It was the year 2000. Back then, there were not many options available in the field of design. Limited design disciplines available to study. Limited colleges offering design education. Limited career opportunities. But the design education industry has been through a complete overhaul, For the good.

Let’s understand the design education scenario in the country. Read the complete article if you aspire to study design.

So, what is design?

“Design can be defined as a specification of an object, manifested by an agent, intended to accomplish goals, in a particular environment, using a set of primitive components, satisfying a set of requirements, subject to constraints; to create a design, in an environment.” 

Let’s uncomplicate the above definition.

Whatever stream of design you choose to study. fashion, interior, UX/UI, they all have the following in common:

  • Design solves problems.
  • It is the culmination of the aesthetic & functional.
  • Every design has scope for improvement.
  • Design is subjective.

There are several design courses available!

The field of design is vast & there are numerous career options available.  You can choose from the following courses in design:

  • Product Design
  • Furniture & Interior Design
  • Fashion Design
  • Ceramic & Glass Design
  • Graphic Design
  • Animation Design
  • Film & Video Communication
  • Exhibition Design
  • Textile Design
  • New Media Design
  • Game Design
  • Strategic Design Management
  • Footwear Design
  • Interaction Design
  • Photography Design
  • Lifestyle Accessory Design
  • Knitwear Design
  • Toy & Game Design
  • Urban Design
  • Transportation & Automobile Design
  • Information Design
  • Universal Design
  • Retail Design

Why a career in design? Few careers can claim to be as creative as art & design.

There is also an unrivalled sense of satisfaction & achievement in seeing your ideas come to life in the finished product.

Are the above reasons sufficient if you are considering a career in design?

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Generally, people around us treat work as a chore or a job which needs to be done to make a living. In this process they find the monotony of the job & timings very boring. Over the years design has seen extensive growth. In terms of salaries, job growth and work satisfaction, Design is one of the hottest professions in today’s times. And now they’re getting paid to do what they really love doing! As well as being a fun career, art & design also make other things fun. 

But the above reasons will not suffice for a successful career in design. What is required is passion for the subject and an undying quest to explore the unexplored. 

Don’t choose the field because of the glamour and oomph associated with it, because a lot of hard work and relentless number of working hours are required behind-the-scenes. There are few qualities you need to have for design aspirant.

An aspirant for the field of design should have the following qualities:

  • Good creative & imagination skills.
  • Flair for designing.
  • Innovative thinking
  • Good drawing / sketching ability, though not important but is beneficial.
  • Sound aesthetics
  • Eye for detail
  • Good Observational Skills
  • Genuine interest for design

A career in design holds infinite possibilities for talented individuals

There are lots of opportunities in the field of design for students as the sectors needing highly skilled and innovative professionals are increasing by the day. Spending power & lifestyle of people are increasing with the nation’s progress, so is the demand for designers. This makes design a very competitive field with healthy career prospects.

Scope & Prospects for designers can be in the following fields.

  • Manufacturing
  • Design firms or corporations
  • Government Sector
  • Freelancing
  • Own venture.
  • Education

So, if you feel, you have what it takes to be a designer, go ahead, and take the plunge.  A career in design has vast opportunities and great potential.

Good Luck!!

Image source: still from Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

Comments

About the Author

Anu Handa

Meet Anu Handa – Interior Designer turned Edupreneur, Blogger, SEO Expert and co-founder at Mosaic Institute of Design and Startup Bindaas. Anu Handa co-founded her first venture https://mosaicdesigns.in in 2009, providing entrance read more...

2 Posts | 273 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
December 10, 2021

Vanya Did Everything To Make Their Marriage Work But Communicating With Aditya Was Like Walking On Eggshells!

Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?

mayurakshi singh

We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.

We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.

In the beginning, Vanya did everything to make their marriage work but communicating with Aditya was the same as walking on eggshells!

Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside. 

Read Full Article
Stories From Moms
December 11, 2021

I’m Proud Of My Decision To Have One Child. Yes, You Heard Me Right

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

Heena Shah

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.

“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues