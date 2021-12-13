Thinking Of A Career In Design? Here Are Your Options!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
I wanted a career in design and studied Interior Design in the year 2000. The design education industry has been through a complete overhaul. For the good. Let's understand the design education scenario in the country.
I have studied Interior Design. Always wanted to do so. It was the year 2000. Back then, there were not many options available in the field of design. Limited design disciplines available to study. Limited colleges offering design education. Limited career opportunities. But the design education industry has been through a complete overhaul, For the good.
Let’s understand the design education scenario in the country. Read the complete article if you aspire to study design.
“Design can be defined as a specification of an object, manifested by an agent, intended to accomplish goals, in a particular environment, using a set of primitive components, satisfying a set of requirements, subject to constraints; to create a design, in an environment.”
Let’s uncomplicate the above definition.
Whatever stream of design you choose to study. fashion, interior, UX/UI, they all have the following in common:
The field of design is vast & there are numerous career options available. You can choose from the following courses in design:
There is also an unrivalled sense of satisfaction & achievement in seeing your ideas come to life in the finished product.
Are the above reasons sufficient if you are considering a career in design?
Generally, people around us treat work as a chore or a job which needs to be done to make a living. In this process they find the monotony of the job & timings very boring. Over the years design has seen extensive growth. In terms of salaries, job growth and work satisfaction, Design is one of the hottest professions in today’s times. And now they’re getting paid to do what they really love doing! As well as being a fun career, art & design also make other things fun.
But the above reasons will not suffice for a successful career in design. What is required is passion for the subject and an undying quest to explore the unexplored.
Don’t choose the field because of the glamour and oomph associated with it, because a lot of hard work and relentless number of working hours are required behind-the-scenes. There are few qualities you need to have for design aspirant.
An aspirant for the field of design should have the following qualities:
There are lots of opportunities in the field of design for students as the sectors needing highly skilled and innovative professionals are increasing by the day. Spending power & lifestyle of people are increasing with the nation’s progress, so is the demand for designers. This makes design a very competitive field with healthy career prospects.
Scope & Prospects for designers can be in the following fields.
So, if you feel, you have what it takes to be a designer, go ahead, and take the plunge. A career in design has vast opportunities and great potential.
Good Luck!!
Image source: still from Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani
Meet Anu Handa – Interior Designer turned Edupreneur, Blogger, SEO Expert and co-founder at Mosaic Institute of Design and Startup Bindaas.
Anu Handa co-founded her first venture https://mosaicdesigns.in in 2009, providing entrance read more...
