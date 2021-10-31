4 Ways To Introduce Your Children To Handicrafts

By introducing children to handicrafts and by involving them in related activities, you will be helping in developing their physical, cognitive and social development.
Handicraft means to process materials by hands or with the help of some basic tools. The artisans work with clay, stone, wood or other locally available materials to produce decorative or useful products.
Handicrafts in India were in a manner reverenced as an important part of our rich cultural heritage.
Though handicrafts fulfilled a positive need in the daily requirements of the people, they also served to satisfy the aesthetic hunger in man and provided a vehicle for his urge for aesthetic self – expression.
The concept behind handicrafts was imbuing everything used in daily life, no matter how common or mundane, with a touch of beauty to add brightness to an otherwise dull & drab existence.
Children can be introduced to our rich craft heritage from a young age.
By introducing them to handicrafts and by involving them in related activities, you will be helping in developing their physical, cognitive and social development.
Most of all they will develop a good aesthetic sense and will learn to appreciate their roots, arts & crafts.
Parents can plan the following interesting activities with their kids:
Today handicrafts are becoming just commodities for sale, not the essentials in life.
The handicrafts have now got particularly submerged under the rising forces of modern industrialization.
The local Melas or fairs provide an excellent platform to the artisans to display their skills and earn a livelihood.
The government of our country is making efforts to promote these crafts, it is also the duty of the common man to support these artisans, so that their crafts don’t lose in the race to factory produced goods.
It is very important for children to visit such places and get acquainted with the traditional textiles and crafts of India.
It is just an attempt to lift a small corner of the veil of ignorance that is descending on this vast treasure of Indian Handicrafts and Handlooms.
Parents can plan simple DIY tasks at home by introducing activities like Hand Stitching, Embroidery, Block Printing, Crochet Work, Hand Knitting, Macrame and Weaving.
Apart from learning a new skill, kids will also value the patience, hard work and dedication that goes in creating something handmade.
Every handicraft has a story associated with it.
For Example, the famous Madhubani Paintings of Bihar often uses symbols of elephants, fishes (considered auspicious) to be drawn on special occasions like marriages etc.
Same way, every regional craft has a story behind it.
Explore these stories along with your kids.
Stories are fun ways to ignite their curiosity towards the crafts.
There are many villages or towns in India, where entire localities are involved in manufacturing of a particular craft.
Like villages in Kutch for the embroideries, Khurja for Pottery making and villages around Jaipur for block printing.
You can see entire families/communities involved in production of the handicrafts and also some behind the scene activities like artisans working live on their products.
Such visits provide a very different kind of experience to the kids where they can interact directly with the craftsmen.
I’m sure, the above activities will prove to be fun, not only for kids, but also for the parents.
Do write in your views in the comments.
Meet Anu Handa – Interior Designer turned Edupreneur, Blogger, SEO Expert and co-founder at Mosaic Institute of Design and Startup Bindaas.
Anu Handa co-founded her first venture https://mosaicdesigns.in in 2009, providing entrance read more...
