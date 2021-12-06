Letting Go!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
A poem about the wisdom of knowing when to hold on and when to let go!
A tiny rill was once born
On the cliff of a mountain high
Which towered up with craggy peaks
And reached up to the sky
The rill began its descent downward
As it was meant to do
And as it trudged its rocky path
Lo behold, it grew and grew
First a rill and then a brook
Soon it became a stream
It raced away from where it was born
All to chase a dream
The mountain watched it grow apace
Its crags suffering many a mighty blow
It stopped the clouds with its tall peaks
So the stream with the rain could grow
At last the stream reached the plain
Now a river with a path to make
The mountain knew it would never be back
Its heart beginning to break
The river now had a single goal
To find the sea wide and blue
Far behind, the mountain watched
All its dreams come true
The river found its sea at last
And was lost in its embrace
‘Go my child “, smiled the mountain green ‘May you be blest with God`s grace
“No longer can I keep pace with you. You have grown long and wide From afar though I rejoice in you Your very being is my pride”
I asked the mountain, “ Does it hurt To let your little rill go?”
“Children have to find themselves”, it smiled
Its tears beginning to flow
“Tis but the natural order of things And it will always be so
WISDOM LIES NOT IN HOLDING ON BUT KNOWING WHEN TO LET GO.
Image source: Unsplash; Credits: ArtistGNDPhotography
