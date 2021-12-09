If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
It's always not beautiful when things take a toll on oneself. This poem is about how a woman felt when she was shattered from inside, full of pain and agony.
I have nothing to say
I really have nothing left to say
I don’t know what to talk about
I don’t know what to argue about
I don’t know what to convince about
I don’t know what to apologise about
Don’t know what to ask for
Don’t know what to give
Don’t know where I stand with you
Don’t know where I stand without you
Can’t beg for love
Can’t beg for respect
Can’t beg you to let me be myself
Can’t beg you to be there for me
Can’t beg to be allowed to be a human with emotions
I just have to be
Like a piece of log
Lifeless emotionless mindless
To live with you
I just feel
Like a dog looking up to his master
For some care and affection
For a sense of belonging and some dignity
I just feel
Like a constantly humiliated, worthless creature in your life
There is no anger
There is no rage
There is no resentment
But only disappointment and hopelessness
Despite trying my level best to adjust in all situations,
Despite trying to explain in the politest of words & to the best of my capability and expression
I only feel misunderstood by my better half for reasons best known to him
I feel totally defeated and betrayed by the vows of marriage
And am at the end of my human capacity to bear more
I can’t fake happiness anymore
I can’t live so superficial any more
I want to break free from this cycle of constant tears and depression
Sometimes i think life should end
But my mind tells me
No, this emotional abuse should end
This torturous living should end !
And henceforthe that shall be.
I am my own responsibility, I am my own decision maker… I choose to live… free, happy and self dependant… from the shackles of this patriarchal society… married or single… temporary or permanent, fat or fit… I accept my emotions, my flaws, my strengths and myself.
Pure in soul
Wild in spirit
Loving in word
Mindful in thought
Pure in soul

Wild in spirit

Loving in word

Mindful in thought
‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Renuka didi's stamina and energy level had almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. She waited anxiously for a reply.
The point here is, a divorce or a separation is not the be-all and end-all and definitely need not be an end. It can be the start of yet another reasonable, tenable and sustainable future.
I heard my phone ring close to midnight and was a bit alarmed, ‘I am going to take a giant step, a big decision’ – in almost a whisper, uttered Renuka Didi over the phone. ‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Her stamina and energy level almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. This wish of hers was followed by a big respite. We just kept quiet. Her troubled mind waited anxiously for a reply.
Subsequent to this announcement what followed was self-doubt. Renuka just could not imagine what her life ahead would be – “can I manage everything now?” Never have she thought about her divorce and remaining ‘single’ in her mid- 40s, she seemed flabbergasted. She lacked confidence about not only managing her finance but also doubted her competency. On hearing nothing from the other end, I said ‘Chak De Renuka Didi. We all are with you.’
I am a working mom, working from home, of a 2-year-old toddler. One word that defines me is “exhausted”, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
Motherhood is more difficult than math, it has no logic, no formula, no theorem. You solve one problem, and a new, a completely different kind arises the next second!
Motherhood is portrayed as fairy tale, but after 2 years I have realized it’s not so. I keep asking my, more experienced counterparts when it gets easy, “It never gets better, you get” someone whom I fondly call my babypedia told me once. Now finally, after sleepless nights, tantrum sessions, multiple meltdowns, over-exhaustion, nights of back pains and night feeding, public display of whining and wailing, I have finally accepted that it never gets better, in fact, it gets more difficult every day.
“But what is a person’s value? Who defines or measures that? Does it only exist to benefit someone?" A short story about self-worth.
Here is the fifth winner of our October 2016 Muse of the Month contest, Sonali Dyal.
The cue was: “If I had low self-esteem, how could I have done what I did tonight?” – Anuja Chauhan, Those Pricey Thakur Girls.
My thoughts on finding oneself! 'You can't remember how the pain started/And you don't know when will it end/But all you know is you want to stand up again...'
They say good things happen to good people,
Happiness finds them but I saw sadness finding them as well,
Just when they thought they have made it through,
the darkness sneaked upon them,
It had the key to all locked away feelings’ vault,
It picks up all one by one,
Ones which you thought didn’t even exist,
One moment you were standing on safe grounds,
The other you find yourself standing over the air,
The whole life spent passes by you,
In blurs of people you loved, people you cared about,
All the colors and sounds,
Now nothing around you makes sense,
Everything is decimating your soul,
You can’t remember how the pain started,
And you don’t know when will it end,
But all you know is you want to stand up again,
And you’d give anything to forget that sadness,
This feeling of never-ending fall,
Which sapped out the meaning of life,
And took all the good memories you had,
But when you are at the nadir,
You don’t even try to look up,
You are left with nothing but tears,
People said, ‘Save yourself’,
Speaking about happiness and hope,
But if they would’ve let down a rope,
It would’ve been a lot easier,
But the pain was mine I didn’t want it to end,
Although it broke me every day it kept me sane,
I was looking for one thing that would let my sad soul free,
I did stumble upon it,
Because I stopped asking for directions,
Directions to my life, where people have never been to,
And slowly I can see and believe in what I am becoming,
And what I am yet to be.