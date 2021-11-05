Let Us Women Build Each Other Up!

A beautiful poem about sisterhood and women supporting each other!
Woman woman woman
The softness and the vulnerability
The strength and the agility
The power and the ability
The courage and the tranquillity
The honesty and sincerity
Only endowed upon the woman of humanity
Let’s not compare the man and the woman
Let’s not judge who is better than who
Let’s just celebrate the essence of womanhood and take pride in each other
Let’s embrace the vastness of a woman’s existence!
Image source: Angry Indian Goddesses
Pure in soul
Wild in spirit
Loving in word
Mindful in thought
That’s me and my endless pursuit read more...
