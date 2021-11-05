Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Short Stories & Poetry
November 5, 2021

Let Us Women Build Each Other Up!

A beautiful poem about sisterhood and women supporting each other!

ruchika grover

Let Us Women Build Each Other Up!

Woman woman woman

The softness and  the vulnerability

The strength and the agility

The power and the ability

The courage and the tranquillity

The honesty and sincerity

Only endowed upon the woman of humanity

Let’s not compare the man and the woman

Let’s not judge who is better than who

Let’s just celebrate the essence of womanhood and take pride in each other

Let’s embrace the vastness of a woman’s existence!

Image source: Angry Indian Goddesses

