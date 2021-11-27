When My Gynac Advised That Because You’re A Woman, You Should Give Up Your Goals

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
All a married woman needs to do is walk behind her husband quietly, head bent, and be happy with the fact that she is getting food to eat.
Such regressive ideologies still exist in my country, that too amidst such influential women.This is a real incident that happened to me. For a while I had been suffering through some hormonal issues, that took a toll on my menstrual cycle and overall health. After trying few doctors, someone recommends I go see this Gynaecologist.
As I entered the room, I find a woman in her late fifties, white-haired and decent smile on her face. She asked me to share my problem and seemed to be the only one who had the patience to hear me out. Not only this she also took out time to explain to me what exactly in her opinion might be happening with my body. I was feeling relieved and grateful that finally, some doctor had the patience to explain what’s happening with my body inside.
Just then it happened!
She suddenly started asking me about my profession. When I told her I am a Personal Brand Strategist and a director, and that I loved my work, She didn’t particularly seem to like my answer (probably she was expecting a more conventional response like being a teacher, banker or something).
She suddenly started saying that, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with women these days, they seem to have lost their minds totally. All a married woman needs to do is walk behind her husband quietly, head bent, and be happy with the fact that she is getting food to eat. Just be happy with the thought that your husband is providing you food to eat and live your life happily, why do you all need to make such a mess of your lives. Walking behind your husband is good for the husband’s ego also as well as the relationship.’
I was shocked.
I didn’t know how to respond for a moment. Here sitting right across me was a gynaecologist, fifty-five years old probably, might as well had been the only girl medical student in her batch probably, someone who would have been looked up to by many girls, as a woman of influence, she is saying something like this?
I shuddered just at the thought of how damaging would her vocal thought process be to the dreams of the girls in her family.
I was filled with anger, at how years of patriarch had made women mere mouthpieces of patriarchal values and beliefs. So much so that a woman who’s a gynaecologist herself is suggesting I stop dreaming of having an identity of my own. To be satisfied with just the idea of getting free food. Who am I? A cattle? A pet dog?
I tried to politely put in my point by saying, ‘But I am also a Human being, I also have dreams, desires, hard work, ambition’.
She simply shook her head, it was as if somehow all my physical problems were related to my ambitions and dreams. And that everything will go away if I simply stop dreaming.
I simply walked out of her clinic knowing that there is no use trying to talk her out of her years of conditional programming by patriarchal standards.
But it left a deep impact on me. Such regressive ideologies still exist in my country, that too amidst such influential women.
Also, it made me have more respect for my mother, a homemaker herself, but who made sure that I dream, and I get the right education and opportunities to live my life on my own terms.
Image Source: Still from Kahani
First published here.
As a Personal Brand Strategist, Mentor & Director, Swatee Miittal turns People into Power Brands. Founder of Soulmate Motion Pictures, she helps people create powerful content strategies for their personal brands with a special focus on read more...
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
We are conditioned to normalise domestic violence out of fear of abandonment. Thinking that 'trauma bonding' is better than no bonding holds us back from speaking up!
(Trigger Warning: This post may be triggering for survivors of domestic violence. This post has been published especially to honour the International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women.)
Everyone said my perfect husband was like Lord Ram…. but this is how he took unfair advantage of my tolerance!
My grandmother was very fond of my husband whose name is synonymous with Lord Ram’s name. Every call she made to my husband started with the bhajan “Aaj sab mil mangal gao, Awadh mai, raam aye hain“. (Hail everyone, sing praises, Lord Ram has come in the kingdom of Awadh.) It was a mandatory welcome song whenever she met him or even spoke to him on the phone. Yes, his attributes were like that of Lord Ram. His attitude, chivalry, persona, fair skin, smile, height, physique and charm illustrate the perfect image of Lord Ram.
"You need to be strong for your child, even if you are hurting inside," says the author in this intensely personal account of inner strength.
"You need to be strong for your child, even if you are hurting inside," says the author in this intensely personal account of inner strength.
I have no personal history with UTI (urinary track infections). The first time I heard about it was when this disease started haunting my grand mother, in her last few years. After battling with 60-70 odd hits of the bacteria building in her bladder, she succumbed to it. The infection spread from her bladder to her blood, a.k.a., septicemia.
She left us in 2012, and in 2014, I gave birth to a hail and hearty baby girl – Mysha. All went well till the day of October 13, 2015. I was in my hometown (Kanpur) and Mysha had mild body temperature. As seasonal allergies went hand-in-hand with my one year three month old then, I thought it was the commencement of another episode. It was already late at night, and I expected her to get up with a blocked nose. To my surprise, she sailed well through the night and woke up the next morning with no symptoms of cold or cough. She still had temperature ranging between 100-101 degree fahrenheit. Definitely, her body was fighting with some kind of infection.
Menstruation is still a taboo in India. Justifies the trolls and comments Rimli Bhattachary received on twitter for saying out loud that she bleed every month.
Menstruation is still a taboo in India. Justifies the trolls and comments Rimli Bhattachary received on twitter for saying out loud that she bled every month.
“Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not traumatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women” – Judy Grahn
I had opened a twitter account and was taking baby steps to learn how to use it when I faced the rudest shock of my life. I had started following the noted journalist Barkha Dutt and always loved reading her regular tweets. She had launched a campaign for breaking the taboos encompassing menstruation where I happily tweeted, “I say it loud and clear, that I bleed every month”. While my tweet was supported by Dutt herself, there was one particular man who retorted, “Control, these things are not to be spoken in public.” And then the trolling started.