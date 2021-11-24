How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, this heart-rending poem encapsulates the horror of violence & assault!
She was left there like a thingFeeling dirty, unworthyLike leftover food for scavengingBleeding and achingNumb now by the overhauling pain
She was left there carelesslyLike it didn’t matter if she diedLike it didn’t matter if she was aliveHer breath the only proof of her survivalDid she actually make it alive?
It was red underneathThe sheets smeared now withWhat she bledIt was all unsaidAnd it remained unsaid
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “Quite an involved story of a relationship between two women, their shared intimacies despite their very different lives. In some way, this one too is about the mysteries one can never fathom in another person, and then it’s also about choices, responsibilities, pain and the hidden depths in any long-term relationship.”
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
Antara's husband passed away suddenly a few years short of 40. Since then, she has stoically continued to do what it took to make life as normal as possible for her son Ayushman. An inspiring woman indeed!
It’s been four years, but the evening is still fresh in my mind. My son Arnav was home playing with his friend Ayushman, when a neighbour came by and told me Ayushman’s father is seriously ill. My husband Kapil rushed out to assist and I ran out a little later with emergency medication for a heart attack.
Downstairs, I found Ayushman’s father Ayaan slumped in a wheelchair surrounded by neighbours. Surprisingly, the doctor not only refused the medicine but even the suggestion to take him to a reputable private hospital nearby. He just recommended we take him to the nearest local hospital. I didn’t know it was already too late to do anything for Ayaan.
Yes, you were wrong in falling in love with a married man, but then the married man was more at fault. And if I had to hate someone it should be him, not you. You are a stranger to me, why should I hate you?
Meera sat in front of the mirror and looked at herself. She still couldn’t believe what Atul had said to her before leaving for office. She looked at the mirror, she could see Atul’s face so clearly. His eyes were so full of love, love for someone else, not her. After all she had done, how could he do this to her.
“Meera, I think it is best we accept the truth, there is no point dragging this lie anymore. It is best we end this right here.” Atul looked at Meera sitting in front of the mirror. He expected some reaction from her, but she just sat there watching herself.