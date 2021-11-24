How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!

November 24, 2021

Unsaid!

On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, this heart-rending poem encapsulates the horror of violence & assault!

Hitakanshi Ghoshal

 

Unsaid!

She was left there like a thing
Feeling dirty, unworthy
Like leftover food for scavenging
Bleeding and aching
Numb now by the overhauling pain

She was left there carelessly
Like it didn’t matter if she died
Like it didn’t matter if she was alive
Her breath the only proof of her survival
Did she actually make it alive?

It was red underneath
The sheets smeared now with
What she bled
It was all unsaid
And it remained unsaid

Image source: Still from Mom

About the Author

Hitakanshi Ghoshal

Writer, poet, feminist, mental health survivor and advocate, law student

3 Posts | 3,628 Views

