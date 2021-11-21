I Don’t Get Jealous, But After Meeting This Woman, I Felt Anger & Envy…

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
This woman at the party was younger, yet earned more than me. I was agitated. Then something made me realize, it's not that difficult to be happy!
I had a severe headache that day. Those who suffer from headaches know that it’s very nasty. It’s not a good place to be in. I was sad and angry…why does it happen to me whenever there is a little extra physical exertion for me?
It had started because I did some extra aerobics the day before. I wanted to avoid taking medicine so waited the whole day for it to subside. I tried all the home solutions I found on YouTube/the internet. None of them worked, so at last in the evening before going to a party, I took a pain killer.
As the party started all the women sat together and started the usual chit-chat. I was one of the few oldest ones there. Of course, I had been to such gatherings before, and I am quite aware that I am aging and getting old. However, that night I was sitting next to a very young woman. She was eight years my junior. I had met her before and found her to be a very pleasant person. However, I did not know that she was working as an engineer in an MNC. I asked her salary (despite knowing that asking such a thing is not appropriate). It was far more than I had ever earned.
I generally do not get jealous of people, but this time I felt anger brewing inside me. Anger at the injustice caused by destiny towards me. I thought…despite being well-educated and qualified for so many national-level exams I am still jobless, and this young woman is getting so highly paid. I started comparing myself to her. She was young, she was beautiful, she was working and happy with her job, she was getting so highly paid. On the other hand, I am getting old, I do not have a job, and even when I have, I get a very meagre salary as compared to her. What I earn in four-five months, she earns in one month!
During our way back home, I had a heated argument with my husband over the futility of these stupid parties and how I hated going to them. I scolded my child who was trying to show me some street-lights from the car window…he found beautiful, in the distance. I was constantly nagging and judging everyone who came to the party. I was trying my best to find shortcomings in them.
We were back home at almost 11:00 pm. Usually, I go to bed at 10:00 pm, but that night I was so agitated that I made myself a cup of coffee to avoid falling asleep and started internet surfing and watching YouTube videos just to distract myself. After doing this for two hours, I had to keep the mobile down as there was nothing more to watch for me. I was just distracted for two hours; I wasn’t feeling any better. Instead, I was feeling emptier now.
I decided to sleep. Sleep eluded me as there was something at the back of my mind which was bugging me constantly. So just to stop that voice I took my journal, and just for the heck of it, decided to fill it before going to bed. Let me tell you what this journal was.
A few weeks back I had started the practice of keeping a daily journal where I take note of everything I eat/drink during the day, all the exercises I do, and the last section is to write ten things I am grateful for. I had been following it religiously ever since. Reluctantly, I opened it and took my pen, I was so unhappy that I did not even want to think something positive let alone write it. Nonetheless, I did not want to leave that day’s page blank (I had dated all the pages beforehand) and thought of scribbling something so that the habit is not broken.
Reluctantly I started writing, ‘I am happy because I do not have a headache right now.’ Suddenly, I realized the agonizing feeling that I had a few days back. Despite myself, I felt a little grateful. Then I wrote, ‘I am happy because I made myself a nice cup of coffee.’ Suddenly, I realized that the coffee had been indeed tasty. I had not noticed its taste while having it. I just had it mindlessly and ungratefully. I felt grateful now for that cup of coffee I had hours before and failed to acknowledge that time.
It was half-past midnight; I could feel some light rays entering the dark recesses of my mind. I felt lighter.
Then I wrote all sorts of things I was grateful for. Small and big things, important and unimportant things, things I had stopped noticing, and things I was taking for granted. Usually, I write 5-10 things, but that night I filled almost one entire page.
I took a deep breath once I finished the list and went to bed. Within ten minutes I fell asleep with a nice smile on my face. It was, after all, not that difficult to be happy.
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
So…Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha a few days back. And I heaved a sigh of relief.
In case you’re wondering why I should feel relieved…trust me, I’m wondering that myself. My knee-jerk, (almost reflexive reaction) was one of peace and solace when I saw news media flooded with smiling and happy wedded pictures of the couple.
The performance by Vir Das has turned into a controversy. But it takes maturity to understand difference between maligning India & stating the truth!
There’s a huge controversy around the latest act by stand-up comedian Vir Das– a monologue titled ‘I Come From 2 Indias’. The monologue act was performed on Sunday (November 15), at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC and has gone viral.
*Yoga and Ayurveda originated from India.
‘Chalu, lazy, these people are greedy.’ Last weekend at a birthday party, the ladies sat together and started talking about their house-helps.
Last weekend I, along with my five year old, was invited to his friend’s birthday party. As the kids got busy in their play room, all the ladies sat together and started talking. Some of these were working women, some were housewives and some were work-from-home moms. They all were educated, wearing expensive branded clothes and flashing their expensive smart phones.
We have relationship problems and my husband was abusive during my first pregnancy. So this Father's Day I have decided not to have another child with him.
Yes you heard it right! I don’t want a second baby. I am done with kids and pregnancy. I am sorry my dear daughter I can’t give you a sibling to share and play with.
I have taken this decision after a lot of thinking. But I LOVE kids. It’s not because I can’t handle them or I am not a good mom. It’s because of my dear husband who is a good son, good brother, good father, but can’t be a good husband.