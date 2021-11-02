How do you live with a husband you wish you had never married?

How do we know who's right for us and whether we're meant to be? Because, as far as I can discern, divorce was and still an alien concept for most middle-class Indian families.
How do we know who’s right for us and whether we’re meant to be? Because, as far as I can discern, divorce was and still an alien concept for most middle-class Indian families.
It was in the late 1970s when two individuals met at a hockey field and felt a connection that they could share for the rest of their lives and considered it to be a fortunate union.
This story which I am about to share is very personal to me. Henceforth I have decided to change the name for privacy concerns.
One day Dhara, a woman in her early twenties approached a man named Prithvi to marry her. “Do you want to marry me or not?” she asked him. “If yes then we must continue our meetings, otherwise we must put an end to it.” Prithvi responded, “Of course I want to marry you.”
When I first heard of it, I felt that Dhara had been a feminist, but the realised that she had no idea then of the concept of feminism, and all she knew was that she was bold enough to make that declaration, which was a lot to take in an era when women were not meant to leave their houses alone.
Dhara had waited for Prithvi for 9 years, and I was shocked to learn that it was an inter caste marriage at the time. I have to commend their parents for being quite open-minded at the time; even today, many people aren’t.
Everything went well and they both got married, while she thought of her husband as caring and loving. But, just a few days later, she woke up from her fantasy land and experienced something she had never expected to see.
Dhara did not realise her husband would choose his friends over her, and he would abuse her, and be ruthless and taunt her. She was surprised at this changed behaviour and she thought it was her mistake, but that wasn’t the case. Because even though he was a ‘good’ man of principles, he was still a man who was proud of his masculinity and manhood.
One day Dhara wanted to go for a movie and insisted that she and Prithvi go out and watch a movie together. He agreed, so she got ready before time, but Prithvi was still asleep then. She tried to wake him up, and irritated that she had disturbed his peaceful sleep, he kicked her like a football, as though she didn’t exist, as if she wasn’t the woman he once loved.
Dhara never wept, but she vowed to never ask her husband for anything again. She realised that he wasn’t the man she knew anymore, but she chose to stay with him since she had married him out of love.
But it wasn’t easy, and she decided to get a job so she wouldn’t have to ask him for anything, which was another nail in the coffin; he didn’t want her to take the job, but she got it anyway, which caused a rift between them.
Another day, when Dhara asked him to accompany her to the hospital for her pregnancy check-ups , he declined, as if only donating his sperm made him a man enough.
He specifically stated, “I couldn’t visit the gynaecologist and certainly couldn’t get into the maternity ward because it’s very womanly, and it doesn’t suit me.”
Prithvi’s pride constantly got in the way, and he never respected Dhara for whatever she had done for him. They had a toxic relationship, and both of their children were solely the result of it.
They had two children, a girl and a boy, who are both doing well despite having been born out of a toxic relationship in a chaotic household. They saw every conflict, every abuse, everything that could have happened between their parents, and they literally craved love, which they never received, especially from their father.
Their children still feel that void, which could explain why they are more attached to their mother than to their father, and why they have emotional difficulties connecting with people or entering into relationships, especially their daughter, who is the older and more sensitive of the two.
Before he knew Dhara, a girl named Khyati was smitten by Prithvi. He couldn’t marry her because of his ego and pride. He belonged to a middle-class family, and she was from a rich family; he couldn’t marry her since it would have harmed his manhood and pride to be the son-in-law of someone so wealthy.
They later learned that Khyati died of suicide because she only loved Prithvi and couldn’t bear the thought of marrying anyone else. Prithvi was devastated by the suicide; he went through a difficult period in his life, almost turning into schizophrenic at one point, but it was Dhara who looked after him and supported him and his children.
Dhara’s mother told her that just because you married the man of your choice, it is your responsibility to safeguard your relationship.
Dhara’s mother-in-law was a good woman, but she believed that as a woman, you must surrender to your husband and that it is your obligation as a woman.
How do we know who’s right for us and whether we’re meant to be? Why does it always have to be a woman who strikes a balance and keeps the family together? What was the fault of their children, and why did children have to suffer? Why was their mother the only parent accessible to them?
How do we know who’s right for us and whether we’re meant to be?Because, as far as I can discern, divorce was and still an alien concept for most middle-class Indian families.
Image source: a still from the film Agnisakshi
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I’m a woman in my early thirties, preparing for state civil services, once divorced and faced some dire situations in life, though those situations have made me strong in the process, I would love read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Rekha filed a case for divorce accusing her husband of infidelity. Meanwhile, my parents began receiving blank calls and even death threats.
Rekha filed a case for divorce accusing her husband of infidelity. Meanwhile, my parents began receiving blank calls and even death threats.
I will never forgive my sibling for committing this heinous crime against humanity. Want to know more? Well here goes:-
At the turn of the century, my brother who was then thirty, entered matrimony. It was a negotiated alliance though they dated a few times. After the wedding and as time passed they appeared madly in love with each other, to the point of being inseparable. People mocked and scoffed but they couldn’t care less.
It's a marital problem that is far too common, and needs to be pondered over. An excerpt from The Reluctant Mother: A Story No One Wants To Tell by Zehra Naqvi.
Books. Soul whisperers and dream-sketchers. They have kept me company when I have been the loneliest. Helen Macdonald’s H is for Hawk is a book that has attached itself to my heart like a blob of congealed blood. As I move through the pages I read of Helen dealing with her father’s death and, for the first time in two decades and a half, it feels like someone, one person at least, feels the same as I do. But I also read, mesmerised, about Helen’s hawk Mabel, about the author T.H. White and his hawks, and how perfectly all of these seemingly unrelated elements come together.
Then I chance upon a line, a perfectly innocuous, irrelevant line inside the pages of this Samuel Johnson Prize-winning book, and suddenly it is like a door unlocked inside me, whooshing open and letting in the answer to a question bubbling for so long in the cauldron of my mind, popping up fizz-like, every now and then.
Helen’s memoir also chronicles the life of T.H. White, author of the famous Arthurian Novels, and at one place, Helen explains why White’s parents’ marriage went haywire. Constance Aston, Terence White’s mother, married Garrick White, British District Commissioner of Police in Bombay, not out of love but to escape her own mother’s jibes about how difficult it was getting, financially, to keep her with them. And then, writes Helen:
Women in cinema: I am even fine with irrelevant characters, but can't understand showing female characters as even weaker than they are.
There have been quite a few reviews of Rajneeti, but when I went to watch it, I was a little surprised to see something which I was not warned about in the reviews I read. Therefore, this is not a review, just a rant on the depiction of female characters in cinema, and for the purpose of this post, specially Rajneeti.
Let me begin by saying that I am aware that not all female characters in Indian cinema are or need to be strong. And that a majority of the female characters are irrelevant. I am even fine with irrelevant, but can’t understand showing female characters as even weaker than they are.
I specially got irritated with the movie, because the promos and media had Katrina’s character, compared to Sonia Gandhi!! Deep disgrace to Mrs.Gandhi. Comparison to Mahabharat – deeper disgrace to the female characters of the epic. Since the official website of Rajneeti points to reviews connecting it to the Mahabharat, I am assuming Mr.Prakash Jha does not mind that comparison or even wanted it.
Is this why when my friends were checking out the college stud, I was looking at his girlfriend in the short mini? Is this why no matter how many boys I met who showed interest in me, I could not care less?
Is this why when my friends were checking out the college stud, I was looking at his girlfriend in the short mini? Is this why no matter how many boys I met who showed interest in me, I could not care less?
It was like any other day.
I got up in the morning and walked to the balcony for some fresh air. My beautiful condo apartment overlooking the pool, lush green lawns all around and the calm surroundings made me forget that I was living in the heart of the millennial city, Gurgaon. I looked down at the people walking by. The usuals were there to be seen – an old uncle with his toothless smile, the brightly dressed aunty who didn’t know a full stop in any conversation she started, a small boy cycling alongside his fit mother who was jogging and always one step ahead of him.