A heartful poem about homecomings and farewells!
The air went from smooth chill to crisp hotEarthy musk smeared in the breeze,Sound of familiar chaos in the ear,Home was both away and right there
Two homes and two citiesstretched apart by hundreds of milesMany and more terrains in betweenThis journey feels like crossing over a line
It is time to make a return,as life gets a little bit too muchMorning tea with biscuit and warm embracewaiting there, are my affirming saving graceIt’s been years since I have left my cityIt’s been years since I have felt this warmthNooks with lights, faint floral scent in the airwith profanities, she shows her forgotten care
Now that I am here, let me beAn escape reserved just for meA cocoon of densely morose luxury,tenderly coddled with silence eerie.
The days and nights go by quicklylike they are caught in time-lapseTough task it is to focus on the nowwhere memories are made and how
Finally, it is time for me to bid goodbyefaces forge smiles but eyes, well, they never lieWith heaviness, sheepishly looking away at nothingSo until next time, wait for me, my copper homecoming.
Image source: Still from Love You Zindagi
We are conditioned to normalise domestic violence out of fear of abandonment. Thinking that 'trauma bonding' is better than no bonding holds us back from speaking up!
(Trigger Warning: This post may be triggering for survivors of domestic violence. This post has been published especially to honour the International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women.)
Everyone said my perfect husband was like Lord Ram…. but this is how he took unfair advantage of my tolerance!
My grandmother was very fond of my husband whose name is synonymous with Lord Ram’s name. Every call she made to my husband started with the bhajan “Aaj sab mil mangal gao, Awadh mai, raam aye hain“. (Hail everyone, sing praises, Lord Ram has come in the kingdom of Awadh.) It was a mandatory welcome song whenever she met him or even spoke to him on the phone. Yes, his attributes were like that of Lord Ram. His attitude, chivalry, persona, fair skin, smile, height, physique and charm illustrate the perfect image of Lord Ram.
He was a generous man but she hardly knew much about the investments or their financial health. A couple of times, she had asked him and he had been vague. Now when she thought about it…
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Chandrika R. Krishnan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “This introspective, quiet, story with its depiction of the relationship between two relatively older people is quite impressive. A lifetime spent together can bring familiarity and still allow for many mysteries and secrets. Also, the structure of the story, shifting from an external perspective to an internal monologue is well-done.”
“How can I explain to them that while I am a staunch atheist, I still, happily and willingly, love Durga Puja as if it’s a very part of me?” Sinjini Sengupta pens a beautiful, nostalgic and introspective piece on this magical Indian festival of homecoming.
Sometimes, strange things happen at random moments. Like when they asked you to tell them “something about yourself” at your first job interview, and you looked blank. You did not know, until then, how difficult it is to summarise your own self, in precise words and well-formed sentences, conclusively and sufficiently! You do not know where to start, what to carefully keep aside, what is just yours and not for the world to know, and what part of the reply would leave your audience engaged and pleased and still be honest and genuine.
Women are repeatedly reminded of what old age will do to their beauty – wrinkles, laugh-lines, and greys! Don’t fear ageing; letting your greys run wild is liberating, says this post.
‘Hair Dye’
To me, these two words that have signified a mask of sorts. A cover up, a pretence, a need to stop the inevitable. An urge to appear what one is not. A fight against nature. An unnatural defiance to halt what is meant to be!