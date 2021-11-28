If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!

Short Stories & Poetry
November 28, 2021

Copper Homecoming!

A heartful poem about homecomings and farewells!

Ishita Basu

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is pexels-jason-toevs-2033343.jpg

The air went from smooth chill to crisp hot
Earthy musk smeared in the breeze,
Sound of familiar chaos in the ear,
Home was both away and right there

Two homes and two cities
stretched apart by hundreds of miles
Many and more terrains in between
This journey feels like crossing over a line

It is time to make a return,
as life gets a little bit too much
Morning tea with biscuit and warm embrace
waiting there, are my affirming saving grace

It’s been years since I have left my city
It’s been years since I have felt this warmth
Nooks with lights, faint floral scent in the air
with profanities, she shows her forgotten care

Now that I am here, let me be
An escape reserved just for me
A cocoon of densely morose luxury,
tenderly coddled with silence eerie.

The days and nights go by quickly
like they are caught in time-lapse
Tough task it is to focus on the now
where memories are made and how

Finally, it is time for me to bid goodbye
faces forge smiles but eyes, well, they never lie
With heaviness, sheepishly looking away at nothing
So until next time, wait for me, my copper homecoming.

Image source: Still from Love You Zindagi 

 

Comments

About the Author

17 Posts | 18,270 Views

