From Ashtanayika To AsthaNowYika: How We Revisited The Traditional Heroine Through Art

While the traditional ashtanayikas of the natyashastra represent conventional notions of femininity, this art project tried to reinvent them.
This was a high summer morning; by then, the food and tourist places in the city were just opening to the public in Hyderabad. This was the time when I had a chance to visit my hometown, Ranasthalam, a village in Andhra Pradesh situated in the suburbs near Vishakhapatnam.
My stay at this place was for not more than three days; however, I did get a chance to revisit the famous Ramatirthalu temple, where much elevated sculpture was carved on the high towers of the temple.
There were multiple themes of women carved in these stone towers, starting from the startling Apsaras, to the iconic devis and gana- stirs and a tale of Krishna rasaleela indented in the welcome gate. As I was going through these art sculptures, I came across a very established concept of women and their emotions – a blend of Navarasas seen through the eyes of women – the concept of Asthanaika. This was something I learned as a part of my initial Bharatanatyam training.
While going through further with Geeta Govinda translations on which those sculptures were based, I came across the much-known concept of Asthanayika which is mentioned in the Natya shastra. A concept where there were multiple dance pieces, performances, padams performed and spoken about time and again in multiple contexts.
The idea of Asthanayika is something only associated with women. For men in the Natyashastra there are only four mood-boards and all of it has one thing in common, being brave. The classification of Heroic was Dhirodhata – Brave and haughty, Dhiralalita – Brave and sportive, Dhirodata – Brave and magnanimous, Dhiraprashaanta – Brave and calm. This classification made me wonder, why aren’t men shown as weeping, vulnerable, non-commanding in each romantic portal? Which also brings us up to the idea that the Asthanayika itself showed women as week, seeking, deprived and veining for men. The context of gender was seen with such a patriarchal and unilateral lens that it played the binary game of heteronomativity. That was something which pushed me to seek an artistic take.
The majority of these Asthanayikas are old and conservative imageries of women – not something relatable to this age, where we recognise the diverse gender spectrum. We moved out of seeing gender as a conventional binary and my constant vision to rebuild the narratives of asthanaika with a gender non confirming imagery paved the way for a photo performance project.
I called this project as ‘AsthaNowYika’, the now-a days imagery of heroines who are more gender variant and have a self-powered femininity. Upon creating this concept, I connected with Santosh Gangala, a friend and a well-known photographer who helped me bring this concept to life as a photo-performance project.
I wanted to bring up an imagery that was non-conforming and self-centered with the framework of defined terminologies; I saw the idea of Asthanayika as an aspect of a same story changing its narratives with the changing outcome. I wanted to interline the ideas of opening up on the aspect of Kink and Self exploration. Hence I used a purple apple print saree with visible stocking pants to create the look.
I used objects like a hand fan, comb and other external objects to navigate through the narrative. Purple was my colour to signify the non-conformity and I recreated the eight different types of imageries of Asthanaika with a new narrative as listed below.
Abhisarika (“one who moves”) is that femininity, who sets aside their so-called social modesty and moves out of their home to secretly meet their lover. They do not have any problem in being the action taker, they are at the door of their house and on their way to the tryst, defying all kinds of difficulties like the traffic, sunlight and pollution of the city. They are prepared to leave the house and go on for a date. Their uber is ready and they don’t care about who makes the first move. They are empowered to walk agile and they are a free bird looking to explore their ultimate potential.
Kalahantarita (“one separated by quarrel”) is a femininity separated from their lover due to a fight or jealousy or their own arrogance. Their lover is usually depicted leaving their apartment disheartened, while they too become heartsick and repentant without him. They go on venting out their frustration about their situation. They are empowered enough to support their self and don’t care about the patriarchal abnegation insisted on for them. They are enraged and stream up their voice loud and proud.
Khandita (“one enraged with their lover”) is an enraged femininity, whose lover had promised to spend the night with them, but instead comes to their house the next morning after spending the night with another woman. They are depicted offended, rebuking their lover for his infidelity. They are glamorous as they are untouched but feel pity for the lover who chose another one instead of them. They are sassy and their rage filled eyes tell the pain they were put through surviving the earlier night. They are uppity and doesn’t spare a word for this lover and fan him out.
Vipralabdha (“one deceived by their lover”), is a deceived femininity, who waited for their lover the whole night. They are throwing away their self on the floor in pain and in a void as their lover did not keep his promise. Their body coils up as they are left to feel the coldness of their sexuality. They are deceived and drenched in the pain of their own self.
Virahotkanthita (“One distressed by separation”) is the distressed femininity pining for their lover, who, due to his preoccupation, fails to return home. They are dazzled and bored to wait for their lover, by blowing up their makeup and preparing to water it down as sweat. Their fire gets cold as they pins them self into the ground to tone it down with the coldness of the surface. Their cheeks leave imprints of the sorrow and loathing they feel for their partner.
Vasakasajja (“one dressed up for union”) or Vasakasajjika is waiting for their lover returning from a long journey. They are dressing their self for the union with their lover and “eager with expectation of love’s pleasure”. They are ready to surprise their lover with kink and beauty. They dress up their hair, tighten their stockings and keeps their self ready to impress and charm the lover.
Swadhin Bhartruka or Swadhin Patika is a Nayika who is loved by their beloved and they try controlling him. Their admirer is subjected and enthralled by their goodness and character. They prevail in his richness and wealth, and command dominance both in and out of bed. They are the dominatrix, the dominant and one who kicks the heights of an Alpha-ness.
Proshitabhartruka (“one with a sojourning husband”) is the person whose partner has gone away from them and does not return at all. They are depicted seated mourning the loneliness the partner has left them under, tearing apart the true self to the mirror of reflection. The artificiality is gone, and they feel it to be real, surrounded by the thoughts, memories and dreams they wove with the wrong person, but refuse to be consoled. They are unhiding themself, depleting the covers one by one and feeling their own skin.
These imageries definitely helped me relook into the larger aspect of seeing Femininity as an access to all gender and sexuality and reinstate the thought that its not always women or femininity which needs to be seen as something submissive or seeking. It was high time to rethink and reflect the art with progressive thinking and this project enabled me to tap into the same.
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “Quite an involved story of a relationship between two women, their shared intimacies despite their very different lives. In some way, this one too is about the mysteries one can never fathom in another person, and then it’s also about choices, responsibilities, pain and the hidden depths in any long-term relationship.”
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
From being a male Bharatnatyam dancer to starting India's first DragCon in Hyderabad, this man did not have an easy life. This is his story of drag and dance!
At the age of five, my father pulled me out of school early, one day and rushed me to an auditorium. Somehow, we got the front row seats and I kept wondering what movie it was. To my surprise, I saw a dynamic figure perform Bharatnatyam.
She was none other than Guru Smt. Chitra Visweswaran and that was my first exposure to dance. I wanted to see myself as a dancer. A few weeks later, I ended up taking Bharatnatyam classes. Being the only guy in the so-called ‘dance class for girls’ and the only male dancer in my town, got me a lot of cat calls. From being bullied in school to my parents getting free advice to stop my dance training, we have seen it all. It was all a part of it, and both my father and I were stubborn about my dance.
Women's right to worship suffers a direct hit due to patriarchal ideas. Here is a good look at the legal and moral positions on that.
India is a culturally rich country with diverse religions. It pays homage to this culture with rigour and pomp, following age old traditions and practices. The common thread that runs through these traditions and practices, irrespective of the religion one belongs to, is the place of worship.
A place of worship is a structure within which people belonging to a community come together to perform certain devout acts, and conduct religious studies or activities. The place of worship is a religious location sacrosanct to Indian religion.