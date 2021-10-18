The Heartbreaking Moment I Realised My Feminist Father Had Also Internalised Patriarchy

At that moment I realised that my father is as fallible as any other human being and a victim of internalised patriarchy, and even he has a few things that he needs to work on and evolve.
At that moment, I realized that my father is as fallible as any other human being and a victim of internalized patriarchy, and even he has a few things that he needs to work on and evolve.
My father has always been a feminist, never differentiating between my brother and me. He has never curbed my freedom, though at times I probably deserved getting grounded. He has always had confidence in me and has come to my defense many a time.
So when this happened, it shook me to my very core, and it took a lot of time for me to accept that it was okay. He will evolve. And it’s my job to help him.
By this incident, I discovered a different impact of patriarchy. My dad said, “at the end of the day, it’s the son’s responsibility to take care of his parents, not the daughter’s. Daughter’s responsibility is circumstantial”.
I don’t think anything has ever broken me to a level that this statement did.
So the new age parents do everything for their girl child but do not expect anything in return. There are no expectations.
And this may seem a sign of love, and for them, it is love. But this thought originates from the belief that after marriage, the daughter is a part of her husband’s household. That the daughter’s responsibility will then only be towards her husband’s parents, not towards her own parents.
When the husband and wife are both working, the woman is financially independent. How is it that it’s not her responsibility to take care of her parents? Why isn’t it expected out of the daughters? Why is the responsibility prima facie on the sons?
Image source: a still from the film Gunjan Saxena
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Netflix’s ‘House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ dwells into the shocking death of an entire family of 11 in one night. It throws light on gender roles, superstitions & mental health in Indian households.
(Trigger Warning: This story delves into a documentary about alleged suicide/murder and may be triggering. Spoilers ahead).
Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, Netflix’s latest three-episode documentary ‘House of secrets: The Burari Deaths’ traces what happened with the Bhatia family in 2018. On a usual summer morning, 11 members of the same family were found suspiciously hanging from the roof in the suburb of Burari. Later it was concluded to be an occult ritual gone wrong.
How many times do we need to remind people that daughters are not liabilities? That the girl child isn’t some object for which the 'burden' shifts on to another person after she acquires the married tag?
How many times do we need to remind people that daughters are not liabilities? That the girl child isn’t some object for which the ‘burden’ shifts on to another person after she acquires the married tag?
A son is a son all his life. A daughter is a daughter only till the time she gets married.
As a child, I remember thinking why I never saw my dad cry and with my innocent logic, I reasoned, God made him stronger to care of us all.
As a child, I remember thinking why I never saw my dad cry and with my innocent logic, I reasoned, God made him stronger to care of us all.
A wish list from Women’s Web suggested interesting ideas to help writers give expression to their thoughts. The number one topic was “My Father and Me.” And at once, my mind opened up and I could see before me a wide road that kept going on and on with no destination. My stories with my father are never-ending.
Jyoti Singh Pandey's mother raises the question of why her daughter's name needs to be disguised as 'Nirbhaya' when it is the rapists who need to hide in shame.
Jyoti Singh Pandey’s mother raises the question of why her daughter’s name needs to be disguised as ‘Nirbhaya’ when it is the rapists who need to hide in shame.
There is something about December and Delhi, the cold winds blow across your face. You need to be covered well, to save yourself from being frozen. This December is no different. We all are fully covered.