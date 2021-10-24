Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
October 24, 2021

I’ve Lost My Honor Many Times Before; So What If I Lose My Honor Again Today?

The bodies and lives of girls and women are 'supposed' to uphold the 'honor' of family, of society, through their sacrifice of their dreams, even their lives sometimes. 

Tanushree Ghosh
I lost my honor a long time back
Standing behind my mother in the crowded line
When I was touched for the first time
By a nice man who then gave me a popsicle

I lost my honor the second time
When I was slapped for coming home late
In front of my brother, younger by years
Who was just getting ready to leave for the night

I lost my honor the third time
When they threw my mother out of the house
Daughters don’t get shares in property they had said
As I rubbed my scared sleepy eyes

I lost my honor for the umpteenth time
When my mother in law could not lift her eyes
And she had to apologize to the roomful of guests
For her not so son’s not so fair bride

So what if I lose my honor again today
Touching your lips as you draw me closer
The world disappearing from my sight
as I lock my eyes with a complete stranger?

So what if I lost my honor again today
Walking the streets I shouldn’t walk.
Losing the layers that did me good
Bare. Myself. Vindicated at last.

Image source: Still from Hindi Drama Anamika, YouTube 

About the Author

Tanushree Ghosh

Manages supply chain teams in Intel Corp. Blogger, writer and poet. Founder and Director Her Rights (www.herrights.website). Contributor Huffington Post US, The Logical Indian. Poetry and fiction published in several US, UK and read more...

40 Posts | 102,863 Views

