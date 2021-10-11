Dear Malala You Almost Died, But What Has Really Changed For The Girl Child?

Malala Yousafzai has spoken up for the education and empowerment of girls and women everywhere, but what has really changed?
When Malala said,
books and pens are
more powerful than guns,
I felt nothing.
Everyday, I lay my body
in darkness to find solace.
Even If my words no longer rhyme
I want the stillness in my eyes
to stop the seconds, and
the sunlight from
the sun.
Dear Malala, not to hate
but what to inflict, if I want to
stop my mind.
I couldn’t be brave but to sit
and afraid,
of a man
Who crushes my chest every night.
He taught me,
the ramifications of
the cerebrum, and
I ended up losing one.
I can pick a knife
and carve the words like ‘subtle’
because my body isn’t one.
It is evolving, a body of Chimera
a fiery breath, to make him
Suffocate and die.
I’m sorry Malala,
I’m not valiant with a book
because he never bestow-me-one.
Picture Credits: Malala.org
On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!
As a psychologist, I came across this woman who took a step away from her toxic mother, but then began feeling guilty & unsure!
Imagine being a child, a teenager, thrown out of the only home you have ever known, persecuted, and left to the mercies of others. Malala Yousafzai's new book We Are Displaced tells us the real stories of such girls.
