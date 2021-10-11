Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Short Stories & Poetry
October 11, 2021

Dear Malala You Almost Died, But What Has Really Changed For The Girl Child?

Malala Yousafzai has spoken up for the education and empowerment of girls and women everywhere, but what has really changed?

Zainab Khan
Malala
Tags:

Malala Yousafzai has spoken up for the education and empowerment of girls and women everywhere, but what has really changed?

When Malala said,

books and pens are

more powerful than guns,

I felt nothing.

Everyday, I lay my body

in darkness to find solace.

Even If my words no longer rhyme

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

I want the stillness in my eyes

to stop the seconds, and

the sunlight from

the sun.

Dear Malala, not to hate

but what to inflict, if I want to

stop my mind.

I couldn’t be brave but to sit

and afraid,

of a man

Who crushes my chest every night.

He taught me,

the ramifications of

the cerebrum, and

I ended up losing one.

I can pick a knife

and carve the words like ‘subtle’

because my body isn’t one.

It is evolving, a body of Chimera

a fiery breath, to make him

Suffocate and die.

I’m sorry Malala,

I’m not valiant with a book

because he never bestow-me-one.

Picture Credits: Malala.org

Comments

About the Author

Zainab Khan

read more...

1 Posts | 169 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Newsmakers
October 9, 2021

Actress Rekha Has Always Been Treated As ‘The Other’ In The Film Industry. On Her Birthday, We Pay An Ode To This Fighter & Survivor!

On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!

Pooja Priyamvada
actress rekha

On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!

Rekha went on to fight several personal and professional battles in her life.

Read More
Relationships

How She Finally Walked Away from her Toxic Mother…

As a psychologist, I came across this woman who took a step away from her toxic mother, but then began feeling guilty & unsure!  

Jaseena Backer
toxic mother

As a psychologist, I came across this woman who took a step away from her toxic mother, but then began feeling guilty & unsure!    

This client of mine began oscillating between sadness and confusion, assuming her identity would be that of an orphan.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues