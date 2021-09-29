‘If Your Girl Is Mature She’s An Investment & If She’s Immature She Is A Bill…’ Stop Objectifying Women With Such Words!

I was was scrolling on Instagram when I saw this reel comparing a girl to an investment & a bill. I couldn't stop thinking about it!
Recently I had a break up and went into depression, now I came out of that though. During that period, I used to watch some motivational videos or quotes to help me come out of that zone and be normal.
So one day when I was scrolling on Instagram feed, I came across a reel which says, “If your girl is mature she’s an investment and if she’s immature she is a bill, so choose wisely”.
They are not a piece of paper or a bond or a security so that you can invest in her or buy her. You have to love her just the way she is. She’s also a human like you. Why don’t you understand that?
She’s not a material object to use her for your advantage and leave her after. She also deserves the same respect as you deserve in a society.
Our society has become such that women are always treated to be submissive, inferior to men. Patriarchy has been deeply rooted in our lives even women feel they are inferior and must listen to what their man says.
Women are never a part of decision making. Why? Because they lack maturity and they are innocent and can’t take decisions wisely? They have to always be dependent. That is the true nature of the women and that is exactly how women should be?
But the fact is, women are the ones who take decisions wisely and manage tasks well. Just think… women maintain their home, raise their children with dignity and respect. Who else can be better at managing things except her?
Maturity comes with experience. Women must come up and explore themselves because it is their life. Life of women has become such that men should let her live her life. It’s like she doesn’t have control over her life. If somebody lets her do something she can, else it’s a tragedy. In the end only men rule over her.
In conclusion, stop objectifying her and treat her like the way you want to be treated. Everyone isn’t perfect, especially those who make such reels that objectify women.
Ladies you’re the one who should stand for yourselves. It’s your life and the decision on how you should live depends on you and nobody else.
Don’t expect yourself to be perfect all the time. Maturity comes from gaining experience and you don’t have to be submissive. Live freely and happily. Nobody is going to stop you. You are beautiful the way you are!
