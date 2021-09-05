Improve Health & Lose Weight With The Easy Method Of Intermittent Fasting!

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Intermittent Fasting is the buzzword among health-conscious folks. Quite easy to follow, here’s all you need to know to start intermittent fasting!
Whether it’s about getting more fit or getting rid of a disease, people are getting mindful of their health. People embrace distinctive eating regimens and systems to keep themselves fit whether it is the keto diet, vegan diet or any other regimes/exercises.
Intermittent fasting is one of them. This method of fasting has gotten very popular lately. But is it really beneficial and do we have to starve to follow it? In this article, I will reveal the reasons and advantages of following intermittent fasting.
Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which you choose periods between eating and fasting – aka intermittent energy restriction. That doesn’t mean you need to eat some specific food. Instead, it is all about a specific eating pattern.
For example, you can skip your breakfast and eat your meal directly at noon. Or you may fast between breakfast and dinner (skipping lunch). This way it becomes your daily routine.
People of different religions and faiths fast during the day to mark an occasion or festival. That’s a is a good example of intermittent fasting. Meaning, you don’t go on complete starvation. Intermittent fasting means you do not consume any food for a short time on your own wish.
Fasting for 6 to 12 hours a day
The guidelines for this fasting pattern are simple. You are not supposed to have any food in this 6-12 hours time frame. This type of intermittent fasting is good for beginners because sleep time during the night can be included in this time window. Some people often start with 6 hours and build it up slowly.
Fasting for 16 hours
If you don’t see any changes fasting for 12 hours, a full 16-hour fasting (14 hours for women) is recommended. Eat dinner before 8:00 pm, skip breakfast and don’t eat until afternoon.
ADF (Alternate Day Fasting)
As the name suggests, ADF is fasting every alternate day. The meaning of ADF varies. For some people, this type of fasting means you can’t eat any solid food on the fasting day for 24 hours. Some people allow consuming only 500 calories. On non-fasting/feeding day, you can eat whatever and whenever you want for 24 hours. Then it’s back to the fasting day and so it alternates.
Skip meal
This diet includes skipping a meal according to the level of hunger. It’s a great option for those who are not able to touch the extreme stage of intermittent fasting.
There are various advantages to intermittent fasting. Some of them are:
Weight loss
Weight loss is the most popular and obvious reason for intermittent fasting. If you are able to include it in your daily routine, evidence suggests that intermittent fasting is a very effective tool to lose weight.
Improves health
Research indicates that being overweight increases the chances of many life-threatening diseases. Intermittent fasting helps keep you away from diseases like coronary artery disease (CAD). It also controls blood cholesterol and inflammation as well.
Easy to follow
Fasting can be extremely beneficial for you. It gives the digestive system a rest and improves health. Fasting also seems a slightly easier option than calorie-restricted diets. So, it’s also beneficial for those who are not able to follow a low-carb diet.
Priya Dogra is an ISSA certified Indian Keto coach & expert nutritionist specializing in Keto diet
