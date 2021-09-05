After All, I Am Her Daughter In Law, An Outsider…

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
A daughter in law is never considered equal to the daughter…there are so many instances when my in laws treated me like an outsider, secrets were kept from me.
I have spent 2 years of my married life with my in laws. The day I got married my mom told me treat your Mom in law as your own mother, but the day I entered my sasural I realized that the situation is different; she is not my mom… She was showing extra love and care to her daughter in front of me. I don’t know why, and what she wanted to show.
Then came the time when my sister-in-law’s marriage was going to get fixed, so her would be husband and his family was visiting to see her. By chance I was at my mother’s place at the time, and I was not to be informed about those people; that they were coming to see her, because I might tell my parents!
I was shocked to hear from my sister-in-law that her mother (my MIL) told her not to inform me because ”abhi jab tak date ni nikal jati kisi ko ni batana.” (Until a date is fixed, don’t tell anyone). ohhh god I was not considered as part of the family!
Had this had happened with my sister-in-law too when her parents were searching for a girl for her brother? No! She is the daughter of the house, so she should know who will be her sister-in-law or bhabi…
This was not the first time I was treated like an outsider. One instance which I remembered was when I was sitting in my mom-in-law’s room and she had to take out some money to give my sis in law for shopping. She didn’t open the almirah in front of me and asked me to to out…as if I was going to steal her things…
After all I am the daughter in law…. I am an outsider!
