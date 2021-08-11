Will Jee Le Zaraa, A Female Road Trip Movie, Pass Women’s Expectation VS Reality Test?

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Bollywood’s 1st female road trip movie starring Priyanka, Katrina and Alia is finally here! But will it show reality like bladder control & bad hair days?
Did someone say female road trip movie? Twenty years after Dil Chahta Hai and a decade after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara comes the announcement of Bollywood 1st female road trip movie- Jee Le Zaraa! Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, the Farhan Akhtar-directed movie has already seen the internet erupt with ‘can’t wait!’ and ‘finally!’ and many heart-eye-emojis.
This enthusiasm is only natural. With the outside becoming so remote to us because of Covid, a fun, breezy road trip movie with the girls sounds like the best thing ever. I can already expect (and imagine) hair flying in the sun, a scarf fluttering through the wind, and impromptu photography sessions in a scenic spot. BUT how true are these expectations to our reality of a #girlsroadtrip experience? Let’s go through some expectation versus reality scenarios, shall we?
In all likelihood, our heroines Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will be cool independent women who don’t need no permissions. But in reality, at least one girl on the trip will need to grovel to their parents about permission at least two months in advance! Just one of the many perks of being a desi girl, am I right? cries in the corner
If the movie about women on a road trip, the bladder battle has to be a part of it! While movies tend to gloss over this part, the infamous lack of safe and sanitary public washrooms for women in India has to be the first thing that comes to mind when I think of a road trip. The struggle to find a spot to do our business without being constantly threatened by a UTI or a creep is a privilege (coughsarcasmcough) every woman has experienced at some point in their lives.
The shot of hair flying in the wind with the sun on their face might look so freeing on screen. You may our gorgeous heroines casually tossing back their their gorgeous touched-up-every-5-minutes mane. The reality is usually rough, knotty hair that refuses to cooperate which may or may not lead to frustrating photo sessions with us desperately trying to tame them. If only there was a full makeup and hair team we could take with us on a road trip like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt!
Women drivers still seem to be the most fascinating mythical creature to the general public because if they find one they just. can’t. stop. staring! The movies might not care to depict this on screen, but the anxiety is real.
A concern for safety constantly occupies a huge part of our brain no matter where we go. So, while or leading ladies breeze through the roads, we should assume that there are tons of roving eyes following them, and I’m not talking about the cameras!
While wanderlust and adventure might be the keywords thrown around in road trip movies, no one talks about is the amount of time we end up spending on navigation apps to find our destinations and still manage to get lost! While the reel-women might find something magical in lost ways, I can only think of how anxiety-inducing the whole thing might be!
It’s almost magical how in a country like India, movies, especially Bollywood, almost never show the bumpy, pothole-filled roads that you just cannot avoid. The women in the movie enjoy the sights and beauty around them as they coolly cruise on the road, but in real life, it will probably involve a lot more clutching-the-handles and wearing seat belts so you don’t hit your head on the roof.
No matter how the final movie will be, it feels great to look forward to three women enjoy themselves on screen. The movie may not even have started shooting yet, but our excitement levels are shooting through the roof. These are just some of the many instances of expectations vs reality, what else do you think should be kept in mind? Comment below!
Image source: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
New Delhi, India
I like to read, write, and talk. A feminist through and through,
