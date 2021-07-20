Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
5 Tips From 1Plus1 Studio Founder Manvi Gandotra For A Career In Photography As A Woman

Posted: July 20, 2021
Thinking of a career in photography? Manvi Gandotra, the founder of 1Plus1 studio, a wedding photographer, gives a few tips.

What image comes to your mind when we say, photographer? A Male! Right? The male default is so embedded in our minds that we can’t imagine a woman pursuing a career in fields that are conventionally considered to be a man’s job.

Here are some tips for all the women out there wanting to pursue a career in photography.

Manvi Gandotra, the founder of 1Plus1 studio, a wedding photographer, is an excellent example of breaking the stereotype of what is considered to be a man’s job. She was an electrical engineer from NIT Nagpur with 7 years of work experience in the field. It was her absolute love for photography that opened the path for her to pursue her passion.

In our series Career Ki Paathshaala, she shared with us her journey of switching from a 9 to 5 highly paid job for becoming a wedding photographer and how she was appreciated for the work she was doing. “I had 7 years of experience and knew that I could always go back to a conventional career if it didn’t work out. Fortunately, there has been no looking back on the decision,” she says.

career in photography

Manvi Gandotra – founder, 1Plus1 studio

Sharing with us her experience being a woman in the field she says, “It is a bias that it’s a man’s job. Society doesn’t think that women can do this. In the beginning, sometimes there was this doubt if I could do it. But I also had a client who called me and said we are hiring you because you are a girl. It gives me joy that my daughter’s wedding is covered by a woman photographer.”

For beginners who want to pursue their career in this field, it is important to understand the field, and it is in demand everywhere. Bring something new to this field and believe in yourself.

5 Tips to become a professional photographer in India

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” ― Harriet Tubman.

Practice, practice, practice

One needs to be passionate about it and should keep practicing. These days several schools offer photography after the 12th standard. There are various degree courses, diplomas, and certificate courses online or offline you can do to become a photographer.

Find your niche

Some prominent subfields are there in the field of photography. A few fields you can go for are:

  • Photojournalism- A type of documentary photography and the goal of the photojournalist is to document the events as they unfold
  • Magazine Photography- Images that are alongside text in a publication
  • Commercial Photography- Used in advertisements to promote and market products and services
  • Wedding Photography- Covering wedding events
  • Agency Photography- Working in the companies

Freelance photography

You can also do freelance photography. Freelance photography is becoming popular nowadays, if you want to work on your terms, and want to opt for photography with other things you can go for this option. There is no set path; it is a full package including business, lead generation, finding your clients, and the competition in the market.

Get qualified

Your basics need to be clear. Once these are in place, find a mentor and learn. When you are ready and feel confident, take it as a full-time job.

You can get detailed information about the courses and career opportunities in the Career Ki Paathshala series by Women’s Web.

Build your portfolio

“The goal of practice is always to keep our beginner’s mind.”  – Jack Kornfield

If you want to enter this field you need to build a good portfolio that makes you stand out from others. A good portfolio will make an impression on the client, the growth in this field is dependent on your hard work and passion. If you know what you are doing and are good at it you can get work in this field.

Career in photography an emerging option in India

In recent years advertising, media, fashion industry, etc have emerged at a larger scale, and with this boom, a career in photography has emerged as one of the viable options. Just like other art, photography is also an art of expression. You can never go out of jobs in this field.

If you are passionate about it then start working for it, and let your photos do the talking.

Image source: Manvi Gandotra

