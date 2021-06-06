Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
No reason is big enough to compensate the sufferings in a toxic relationship. You need to stand up and walk away when “it is enough”
“I need you” he said.
Those words were enough for Tina to try to suffer through a high-risk pregnancy within a year of marriage.
“But I need you” he said.
Those words were enough for Tina to forgive him after finding herself cheated on.
Those words were enough, when she and her two children found themselves on the road after her husband’s business suffered bankruptcy, to remain with him
Those words were enough for her to hide her wounds after he beat her and punished her for forgetting to give her pay that day.
“But I need you” he said.
Those words were enough for her to isolate herself from her family so that her oppression and abuse remained unknown, and she suffered in silence.
Those words were enough for her to come back even though she had the opportunity to be free.
Image source: pexels
