“I Need You”

Posted: June 6, 2021
No reason is big enough to compensate the sufferings in a toxic relationship. You need to stand up and walk away when “it is enough”

“I need you” he said.

Those words were enough for Tina to try to suffer through a high-risk pregnancy within a year of marriage. 

“But I need you” he said.

Those words were enough for Tina to forgive him after finding herself cheated on.

“But I need you” he said.

Those words were enough, when she and her two children found themselves on the road after her husband’s business suffered bankruptcy, to remain with him

“But I need you” he said.

Those words were enough for her to hide her wounds after he beat her and punished her for forgetting to give her pay that day.

 “But I need you” he said.

Those words were enough for her to isolate herself from her family so that her oppression and abuse remained unknown, and she suffered in silence.

“But I need you” he said.

Those words were enough for her to come back even though she had the opportunity to be free. 

