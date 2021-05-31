Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Poem: Who Am I?
Goddess

Poem: Who Am I?

Posted: May 31, 2021

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.

Creator, destroyer, mother, goddess, woman. Some versions are celebrated, some are shunned. Why is that?  

Who am I?
I wonder…

They say I am Janani, I am the creator of them.
But why then do they kill me – in the womb, at my birth?
They are born of me; their birth is celebrated with glee.
But, why are no robust celebrations held at my birth?
Where will they come from, if there were to be no me?
Do they ever wonder?

Who am I?
I wonder…

They say I am  Ma, the mother goddess, the protector.
But why then do they only pay obeisance to my idols in temples?
Can they not see that their idol is a representation of me?
They seek protection from my idol yet I am offered no protection?
I am subjugated, oppressed, abused and dishonored.
Do they ever question their actions?

Who am I?
I wonder…

They say I am the Devi, the granter of boons.
But then, why do they shun me when I menstruate?
Is the sign of procreation not the greatest boon of all?
Why do they shame me, isolate me when I bleed for them?
Why am I removed from society and family?
What is this hypocrisy?

Who am I?
I wonder…

They say, I am the gruhalaxmi, the Goddess of fortune.
They clothe me in red; apply vermillion and a red tika.
They apply red dye to my hands and feet, save the impressions.
They say that my steps into my new home will bring prosperity.
And yet, my daughter, born of my womb is bemoaned?
Are these the same people?

Who am I?
I wonder…

Is the colour of my blood different from the colour of my suhag?
Is scarlet not red? Is scarlet not vermillion?
Why is there such distinction in the colours?
Or, is the distinction in the black hearts of the people?
Are they unable to see that we all bleed the same?
When will they see that we are all equal?

I wonder…

Image by Maike und Björn Bröskamp from Pixabay 

sonal singh

Sonal is a multiple award winning blogger and writer and the founder of a women-

Learn More

How Girls Are Groomed To Accept Disrespect From Men

Comments

Related articles

What I Finally Understood This Durga Puja In My 30s; To Love, And To Let Go When It Is Time

What Does It Mean To You To Go To Work, As A Woman? As A Mom?

Great Expectations : You Should Have Been A Son!

When My Son Asked, “Mummy, Why Do All Mothers And Fathers Nowadays Want Only Girls?”

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I’m A Wife & Mom But YES I Want My Share In The Last Piece Of Cake!
Don’t You Dare Touch Me Again!
Tarun Tejpal Walks Free Because Survivor ‘Did Not Behave Like A Sexual Assault Victim’?!
Dear Daughter, You Never Have To Give A Reason For Your Discomfort With Someone

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Tiger Mother Syndrome

The Tiger Mother Syndrome

workout plans

6 Excuses That Keep You Unfit And How To Defeat Them

good husbands

The Dearth Of Good Husbands In Indian Society Has Much To Do With How We Raise Our Sons

In A Forest A Deer

There Are Many Stories In The Forest

Flexible working hours

How To Make Flexi-working Succeed

""