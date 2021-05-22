When Women Think Positively, Their Quality of Life Improves

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
Positive thinking helps everyone have a good day. It can be especially beneficial to women, considering the society is always hell-bent on bringing them down.
Positive thinking is an optimistic state of mind which sees the bright side of life. A positive frame of mind brings more harmony and happiness. It improves relationships. It attracts success into your life. It is a mindset that you can build up.
It is true that optimists, or positive thinkers, are at an advantage in life compared to pessimists. This is because of the effect your mindset and attitude have on everything we come across.
Our social relationships, our job, and also our health are an integral part of our daily life. We can feel how negative and positive thoughts can have a domino effect on everything we do during the day.
The way we choose to think, positive or negative, has a great impact on the final outcome. It is mirrored in everything we do. Hence it is important to have a balanced outlook on life.
Positive thinking is a power for your soul. Whether you are an optimist or a pessimist, it will take you into a vortex of happiness, balance, mindfulness, and peace.
The power of positive thinking is a mental and emotional attitude that focuses on the bright side of life and expects positive results. A positive person anticipates happiness, health, and success.
It is the attitude of expecting good and favorable results, and not getting discouraged when plans do not proceed as expected. It means trying over again, and not accepting defeat.
The most important key to success is positive thinking. With this state of mind, it is easier to achieve success, improve relationships, have better health, and enjoy happiness, satisfaction, and inner peace.
In my experience, if we try to take everything with a positive attitude, women are as strong as men. They can balance life properly without even depending on the so-called men who are fed up with doing a single job.
While working parallel to men at the workplace, working women also play multiple roles such as child rearers, parents, teachers, caretakers of their elderly parents, and many more. It is rather strenuous for them.
The responsibility and burden of chores add to daily hassles. It has an effect on their psychological well-being. On top of this, some unwanted people speak negative things which give more strain to her health.
In a relationship, we should not be expecting always instead we should give them as much as we can. For instance, we should love our partner more than he loves us. Then the relationship will be healthy.
The husband and wife relationship is not just expecting to adjust from her side. The husband should be ready to adjust for her – like, helping her in daily chores and taking care of the baby to give her some rest.
He should encourage her for further study or to work and grow in her career. He should give her some space and respect her opinions so that she stays happy and positive always.
Nowadays everyone is interested in others’ life. There are some people who always speak negatively about others. We should not care about all this nonsense. We should show our positive thinking to them.
For example, after marriage, if the newlyweds want to stay separately from their in-laws for whatsoever reason, people assume that the wife came and took the son far from his parents.
They never say vice versa (like a man took the girl away from their parents after marriage). Even though if it is a decision of a husband, then also every person’s evil eyes are on the women.
In India, it is an expectation that after marriage they should start their family within a span of 2-3 years. If not world will point a finger at the woman saying she is not healthy or doesn’t have the physical strength to give birth to a child and so on.
They never think in a positive way like they (husband or wife) are still not mentally prepared for that big responsibility. Or, the husband and wife are concentrating on their career and financial status. Or the husband has a problem. Maybe they have a different plan like going for a world tour, so on and so forth.
Lady, you should be strong and stand with a positive attitude in front of this society. We should say that I am a strong woman who can build a firm foundation with the bricks that society has thrown at me. Every chance you get. Shine. They hate that!
Negativity and positivity are contagious. Consider the people with whom you’re spending time. Have you noticed how someone in a bad mood can bring down almost everyone in a room? A positive person has the opposite effect on others.
Being around positive people will improve self-esteem and increase your chances of reaching goals. Surround yourself with people who will lift you up and help you see the bright side.
We tend to be the hardest on ourselves. We are our own worst critics. Over time, this can cause you to form a negative opinion of yourself that can be hard to shake. To stop this, you’ll need to be mindful of the voice in your head, and respond with positive messages.
Research shows that even a small shift in the way you talk to yourself can influence your ability to regulate your feelings, thoughts, and behavior under stress.
Here’s an example of positive self-talk: Instead of thinking “I really messed that up,” try “I’ll try it again a different way.”
Create a ritual in which you start off each day with something uplifting and positive. Here are a few ideas:
A positive thinking woman can keep the home, place around her, or even the world happy. So strong lady, “Think positive and Be positive.”
Image source: pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Five Highly Positive New Year Resolutions Everyone Should Make!
Are You A Sensitive Person? Here Are 9 Ways To Be Happy And Cherish Your Sensitivity
Thinking Of “Log Kya Kahenge”? Is This The Mantra By Which You Are Going To Live?
What Kind Of Emotions Do You Experience Often? Spend 5 Minutes And Find Out For Real
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!