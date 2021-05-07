On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Waiting For Dawn To Fight Her Demons

Waiting For Dawn To Fight Her Demons

Posted: May 7, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

It isn’t easy for a woman to leave her husband, that too with her children.  Suman chose to leave and she’s determined to make it work. 

Suman found herself drenched in sweat when she woke up . She looked outside the window hoping to see some signs of the night loosening its grip. She knew that the best thing she could do to fight the demons of her dreams was to wait for daybreak.  But, it was still dark. 

The next best thing was to have some water. She went to the kitchen and filled her glass from the pot. She did not know whether the water helps calm the mind, but it sure calmed the body. She came back to her charpoy (bedstead). Her two kids were sleeping on the one next to hers. She could hear her father shifting in his cot outside the room.

She knew he was up. He knew Suman was up. Neither of them had any words to say to comfort the other. They were saving their words for the day when reassurances were needed. Nights could be managed in silence. So they stayed where they were.

It has been eight months since she came to her father’s place. She is not perturbed by the fact that this is her father’s place, where she used to be was her husband’s place. This is the way it has always been, there is no doubt about that. She is, however, concerned about her daughter.

Will staying with her grandfather’s mar her chances of getting a husband? Will her daughter have a place to return to if history were to repeat itself?

She shivered at the thought, but eight months had given her the strength to shrug it off. Her daughter won’t be like her mother. Though she takes after her father, she won’t be like him either. Suman will make sure she turns out to be different. 

She does not think of her husband now. Not consciously. Dreams don’t count as thinking, do they? They are just reflections of her past. She still gets battered down. But the wounds don’t hurt when Suman wakes up and waits for the dawn.

Image Source: Canva

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Mehak Nain

Mehak Nain is a government officer. An avid reader herself, she loves to read storybooks

Learn More

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

A scene from the movie 'Chokher Bali'

When Annamma’s Kada Gave Swati The Courage To Beat The Odds

My Job Has Been My True Partner All Life Long

happily married

Why Being A ‘Happily Married’ Indian Couple Doesn’t Always Mean A Great Sex Life!

husband of one night

Husband Of One Night [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Melinda and Bill Gates Divorce
The Melinda-Bill Gates Divorce News Predictably Brings Out The Nastiness Of Misogynists
Mucormycosis
Those Who Have Recovered From COVID, Watch Out For Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus
Melinda Bill Gates
Let’s Celebrate Divorce If It Frees People From A Bad Marriage, Letting Them Live A Happier Life
covid orphans
Illegal ‘Adoption’ Rackets Target Kids Orphaned Due To COVID In India

Winning PCOS battle is in our hands.

Best Loved Stories

Men Will Be Men, But Women Are Expected To Become Superwomen!

4 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs in Hyderabad You Should Know Of

I Was ‘Rejected’ In The Great Indian Marriage Market With This Insulting Explanation

12 Companies With Return-To-Work Programs You Should Know About

“I Want To Be Treated The Same And Equal As Any Other Person”: Shanthi

""