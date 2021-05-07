Waiting For Dawn To Fight Her Demons

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
It isn’t easy for a woman to leave her husband, that too with her children. Suman chose to leave and she’s determined to make it work.
Suman found herself drenched in sweat when she woke up . She looked outside the window hoping to see some signs of the night loosening its grip. She knew that the best thing she could do to fight the demons of her dreams was to wait for daybreak. But, it was still dark.
The next best thing was to have some water. She went to the kitchen and filled her glass from the pot. She did not know whether the water helps calm the mind, but it sure calmed the body. She came back to her charpoy (bedstead). Her two kids were sleeping on the one next to hers. She could hear her father shifting in his cot outside the room.
She knew he was up. He knew Suman was up. Neither of them had any words to say to comfort the other. They were saving their words for the day when reassurances were needed. Nights could be managed in silence. So they stayed where they were.
It has been eight months since she came to her father’s place. She is not perturbed by the fact that this is her father’s place, where she used to be was her husband’s place. This is the way it has always been, there is no doubt about that. She is, however, concerned about her daughter.
Will staying with her grandfather’s mar her chances of getting a husband? Will her daughter have a place to return to if history were to repeat itself?
She shivered at the thought, but eight months had given her the strength to shrug it off. Her daughter won’t be like her mother. Though she takes after her father, she won’t be like him either. Suman will make sure she turns out to be different.
She does not think of her husband now. Not consciously. Dreams don’t count as thinking, do they? They are just reflections of her past. She still gets battered down. But the wounds don’t hurt when Suman wakes up and waits for the dawn.
Image Source: Canva
Mehak Nain is a government officer. An avid reader herself, she loves to read storybooks
