I Wish I Could Be A Child Again..

Posted: April 16, 2021
Childhood is the most beautiful phase of our lives when we live, love, laugh and care without any stipulations.  Precious memories are connected with everyone’s childhood.

I wish, I could be a child again..

Reminiscing my childhood domain,

Fun, laughter, frolic and sweet pain,

I wish, I could relive those moments again,

Oh, how I wish I could be a child again.

Friendly chatter, pleasant and innocent banter,

Simple jokes, belly hurting laughter,

A small radio or a mobile transistor,

Ever satiating our recreational hunger..

I wish I could go back in memory lane,

Oh, how I wish, I could be a child again.

Chasing dreams of flying a plane,

Or even thinking of driving “BIG” trains,

Going up and down in the lifts, over and again,

I wish, I could grow up once again,

Oh, how I wish I could be a child again !

No fancy toys, just games insane,

Be it sunshine, wind or rains,

Floating paper boats, in puddles of water in lanes,

I wish, my present, were as simple and plain,

Oh, how I wish I could be a child again.

No phone ring-ring, no remotes for channel surfing,

No laptops, I-pads or mobiles for time passing,

We delved in our confused thoughts, curious minds tossing,

Taking us to the crossroads of life without an idea or inkling,

I wish, I could continue with the “NO STRESS” chain,

I wish I could be a child again!

Image source: Devanath on pixabay

