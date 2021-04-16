“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Childhood is the most beautiful phase of our lives when we live, love, laugh and care without any stipulations. Precious memories are connected with everyone’s childhood.
I wish, I could be a child again..
Reminiscing my childhood domain,
Fun, laughter, frolic and sweet pain,
I wish, I could relive those moments again,
Oh, how I wish I could be a child again.
Friendly chatter, pleasant and innocent banter,
Simple jokes, belly hurting laughter,
A small radio or a mobile transistor,
Ever satiating our recreational hunger..
I wish I could go back in memory lane,
Oh, how I wish, I could be a child again.
Chasing dreams of flying a plane,
Or even thinking of driving “BIG” trains,
Going up and down in the lifts, over and again,
I wish, I could grow up once again,
Oh, how I wish I could be a child again !
No fancy toys, just games insane,
Be it sunshine, wind or rains,
Floating paper boats, in puddles of water in lanes,
I wish, my present, were as simple and plain,
No phone ring-ring, no remotes for channel surfing,
No laptops, I-pads or mobiles for time passing,
We delved in our confused thoughts, curious minds tossing,
Taking us to the crossroads of life without an idea or inkling,
I wish, I could continue with the “NO STRESS” chain,
I wish I could be a child again!
Image source: Devanath on pixabay
