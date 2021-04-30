Does Grief Care If The One Who Died Had ‘Lived A Full Life’?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
How does one quantify or qualify grief? Does it hurt less if a loved one lived well, lived a full life, or died peacefully?
Trigger Alert: This deals with death, loss, and grief, and may be triggering to survivors.
Does it hurt less because the one who died had come of age?
Does it hurt less because the one who died lived well?
Does it hurt less because the one who died was not stuck to their bed when they passed away?
Does it hurt less because the one who died, died a peaceful death?
Or does it hurt less when the memories of the one who died play in front of you like a movie when you close your eyes?
Or does it hurt less that the fear of waking up tomorrow and not seeing them does not allow you to sleep?
Or does it hurt less when a part of you has left you forever?
Or does it hurt less when society expects you not to grieve because a life was well lived?
I have not and never will understand how this ‘society’ works. And neither do I care.
Image source: a still from the film Masaan
