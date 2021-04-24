Can I Take The COVID Vaccine During My Periods, And Will It Affect My Cycle?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
There has been a lot of misinformation about the COVID vaccine – like “can I take the COVID vaccine during periods?” Here are some answers.
Battling the Coronavirus pandemic’s second wave in India is proving to be an increasingly difficult and backbreaking task. The failure of the state to take precautions for the second wave meant an unabated increase in the number of individuals infected, shortage of oxygen cylinders, life-saving drugs, hospital beds, and as a consequence, people all over the nation are losing their lives to the deadly virus.
Rolling out of the vaccines for all age groups and people coming forward for it, has become a critical step for protecting the people and controlling the spread of COVID.
At a time like this, the internet is overflowing with some valid concerns, but also a lot of misinformation and fake news which needs to be identified and quashed. A segment of these concern the COVID shots for women.
There are rumours about vaccines causing miscarriages for pregnant people, and need to be thwarted as there is no data proving that. Similarly, social media forwards and coffee table conversations mostly between men about long-term health concerns in those who menstruate after getting vaccinated create an environment of fear and reinforce harmful superstitions.
Which is not to say there can be no side-effects of the COVID jabs on people who menstruate. Side-effects are a part and parcel of a lot of modern medicines. Fever is commonly attributed as a side effect of vaccinations. So some personal anecdotes on increased and/or heavier flow in the cycle following vaccination does not come as a surprise to medical experts. But they insist these are just temporary changes in the body as it accommodates with the activation of the immune system against the virus.
Reports suggest that there is no data linking these side effects to taking the COVID vaccine during periods. Nor are there any reported long term effects on menstruation or fertility.
The conversation began with an article that explored some anecdotal experiences of greater and heavier flow during periods, dizziness, and fatigue post-vaccination, after Dr. Kate Clancy, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois, shared her experience on twitter and received hundreds of responses. The discussions on this that thus ensued, were aimed at initiating a study for greater understanding of how the female body reacts to the vaccine, and not discouraging the use of it.
The temporary change that has been recorded in some menstruators can have certain explanations, if it is at all closely interlinked with the anti-virus.
Some medical experts suggest that a possible reason behind increased flow within a few days of the vaccine is due to its effect on the lining of the uterus or endometrium.
The endometrium is a part of the immune system and is involved in maintaining its microbiome of multiple cells part of the body’s immune system. These may be involved in the immunity creating process that the vaccine begins, and this may be one reason behind the increase in bleeding. The causation is complex, and certainly not a linear cause and effect scenario.
In another possibility, the changes are attributed to stress. From the very beginning, the pandemic has adversely affected our menstrual cycles.
A study published in January recorded the percentage of people with changes in their menstrual cycle in the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 177 patients studied, 28% reported changes in their cycles and 25% in the volume of their flow. Some of the menstruators recording their experience post-vaccination had also noticed the changes the pandemic had brought about to their cycles, and it might be difficult to attribute this to taking the COVID vaccine during periods.
Whether these changes can be attributed to the vaccines or not is a pertinent question that health care specialists have to answer. Women and people who menstruate deserve explanations and guidelines on how to deal with these changes and how to prepare their bodies for the same. But this situation cannot be allowed to be exploited by miscreants who spread misinformation and unsubstantiated claims fueling the panic that the global pandemic has already induced in the people.
Some of the misinformations going around, range from claiming that vaccines are causing infertility, to one should not get vaccinated during periods, to how vaccines ‘shed’ from one person to another causing reproductive problems. All of which need to be taken with a large barrel-full of salt.
In a deeply patriarchal society like ours which puts an undue focus on women’s fertility making it the sole point of identity for women, rumours around the vaccination causing infertility cause serious damage to the importance of health care in a crisis like this, even though no data suggests that COVID vaccination affects fertility. Thus, these unfounded and baseless rumours will come in the way of women from taking the vaccine, putting their health into jeopardy.
Women’s well-being is already relegated to a secondary position with respect to that of men’s in society, and these conversations cement the negative notions in the minds of patriarchal sections. In addition, society already stigmatises conversations around menstruation, now with these rumours, draconian sections of the society would find new ‘medical language’ to further stigmatise periods and menstrual health.
Not Ok.
As the government makes vaccines available for the youth from 1st May, menstruators and their families have to be reminded of the indispensability of the vaccine for one’s safety. It is absolutely Ok to take the COVID vaccine during periods, or before, or after it – and these situations absolutely do not bear any difference on the efficacy of the vaccine nor do they affect fertility. We should not let fear mongers stop them from accessing essential health care.
The vaccines available to us today are homegrown Covishield from Serum Institute and Covaxin developed jointly by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ICMR. While no data exists on the side-effects in menstruation, some reports suggest ‘lesser side-effects’ in Covaxin making it more favoured among the population.
The Pfizer vaccine is also expected to be launched through government channels and at not-for-profit rates, and Sputnik V from Russia would be available from the end of May. This gives us a wide array of vaccines to choose from, and there is no data on any of these to suggest these could have any long-term consequence for your menstrual cycle or fertility.
Therefore, while it is always advised to be on you guard and keep the side effects in perspective, the spread of misinformation needs to be stopped. Here is also a good illustration of how to have a conversation with those who might have got misinformation and are hesitant.
Yes, you can take the COVID vaccine during periods, and no, it has no adverse effects on your fertility. The virus has fatal consequences, vaccines can at most have side effects by and large.
Image source: YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
An undergraduate student of Political Science at Presidency University, Kolkata. Describes herself as an intersectional
‘Will The COVID Vaccine Cause Any Side Effects?’ And 15 More Of Your Questions Answered
7 Myths About Your Immunity To Coronavirus That You Should Know Before Heading Outdoors
Everything You Should Know About India’s Covid Vaccine Strategy
COVID-19: What Do We Know So Far From Experts Working On Some Solutions?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!